RHONJ's Snarky New Addition, Margaret Josephs: A Powerhouse in Pigtails

Margaret Josephs has already elicited curiosity for the unique way she wears her hair, but what is more interesting is the personality she'll bring to small screens. The Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie is a snarky and sarcastic entrepreneur and “lifestyle expert” who founded the Macbeth Collection, https://www.macbethcollection.com/. I spoke with Margaret to get her take on joining the other Jersey ladies. We discussed her first impressions of each of them and what it was like becoming a Real Housewife.

Hi Margaret! It was exciting getting a glimpse into your personality while screening the season premiere of RHONJ.

(Jersey accent) Yes, Shira. We finally are talkin’!

Yes, we’re actually practically neighbors here in New Jersey! From what I’ve been able to see, you’re an interesting new addition to the cast who brings the snark immediately. How were you introduced to this group of ladies?

Siggy and I live in the same town and we have a mutual friend who introduced us. I met the other ladies for the first time through her and it all happened pretty organically.

Had you ever been on reality TV in the past, or was this your foray into that world?

I had never done reality TV in the past. I was on Fox 5, The Today Show and other morning shows as a lifestlye expert, but that was the extent of it. However, I like to joke that my life is a reality series and has been since birth. I was raised by a single mother and always was a little quirky and funny. I always marched to the beat of my own drum. I’m self-made and really picked myself up by the boot straps. I was married to a much older man the first time, got divorced, married my second husband... So, all of these things made me feel like I was constantly living a reality show. I guess you can say I was always a little reality series-ready.

Can you tell me more about being a “lifestyle expert”? What does that entail?

I own the Macbeth Collection by Margaret Josephs, a global lifestyle brand. We are actually in licensing and make all different products like cosmetic bags, office products - we have some that are sold in staples - office storage, closet storage... We’re launching a shoe line which you’ll get to see on the show. We also have pajamas, amazing luggage, readers and products over a wide range of categories. These items are sold in mid-tier retailers across the country and internationally.

Do you have your own store as well?

We have a website, but we are more focused on selling through mid-tier retailers. We sell to everybody from Home Goods to Kohl’s, all affordable retailers. I always say we are an affordable luxury. Style doesn’t have to be super expensive.

What was your initial reaction to meeting all the cast mates? I know there’s some tension between you and Siggy up ahead.

Teresa and I bonded instantly. She was going through a rough time because her mom had just passed away. She was nothing but welcoming, loving, sweet and she shared everything with me. It was that way with Melissa also. She was dealing with the death of her mother-in-law and we really connected on a level of business. Danielle and I are so super close! It’s funny because I was nervous to meet Danielle because I only knew about her from what I saw when she was part of the cast the first time around. I remembered the other ladies’ reactions to her. She’s nothing like that and I found her to be therapeutic, warm and touchy-feely. We were cuddling after 5 minutes! Dolores is also really warm and a total doll. Obviously, there’s going to be some combustion among a group of ladies with a difference of opinions and strong personalities. There’s drama, there’s crying and yes, some tension as you mentioned. Siggy is a lovely person who is sensitive and I’m not that sensitive. We are very different types of people. I think that’s why some things happen. I tend to diffuse things with humor and I can see that some people don’t take it as well.

Last season seemed a little too lovey-dovey for some viewers who got bored. One thing I noted about THIS season 8 premiere is that there’s drama right off the bat. What can you tease about yourself in future episodes, and what do you think will make this season interesting for viewers? (I already know there’s a Posche fashion show! There’s one each season of RHONJ with a great amount of drama attached.)

I definitely think I bring an adrenaline rush to this season. I don’t have to do it with screaming and you’ll see that about me. We needed a blonde bottle thrown into the mix. With that, there’s definitely some combustion. I bring it with just being me. I try to diffuse it with humor and snarkiness...and I get over things really quickly. I just think what you’ll see is that the ‘powerhouse in pigtails’ shakes it up!

Is there any story behind the pigtails?

Since I was a little girl, I wore pigtails and I gave it up for a while. But the one thing I realized is that it’s very disarming for people. People would always ask about them. They underestimate you when you wear pigtails and it’s much better to be underestimated in business...and generally in this world. I feel that when you’re underestimated, you end up exceeding expectations. And it’s working for me! It’s easier to do my hair. A lot of times, I’ll wear my hair differently and my husband will say ‘where are those pigtails?’ There’s a charm to it and it’s unexpected.