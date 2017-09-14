Rice Lies Again, And Now Her Word Means Less Than Nothing

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

Susan Rice lied to the American people when she went on television and repeatedly blamed a Youtube video for the Benghazi attack, when she knew damn well it was a coordinated attack.

And apparently, Rice lied again when she insisted she knew nothing about unmasking Trump campaign officials last year.

According to CNN, “Former national security adviser Susan Rice privately told House investigators that she unmasked the identities of senior Trump officials to understand why the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates was in New York late last year, multiple sources told CNN.

The New York meeting preceded a separate effort by the UAE to facilitate a back-channel communication between Russia and the incoming Trump White House.

The crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, arrived in New York last December in the transition period before Trump was sworn into office for a meeting with several top Trump officials, including Michael Flynn, the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his top strategist Steve Bannon, sources said.”

According to the report, the Obama administration felt “misled,” so Rice requested the names of the officials be released internally.

This is supposedly common place, but even if that’s true, it doesn’t make it right, and more importantly, it doesn’t change the fact that Susan Rice is a liar.

The problem here isn’t that Rice is a liar, per se – I sadly expect lies from government officials – but that she lied on such a grand scale and about something of such high importance.

The American people deserved to know the truth about what happened in Benghazi. And as uncomfortable as the truth was, it was understandable – a terrible mistake was made and people died. Instead, she was the front person for what became a pathetic attempt to cover up the true nature of events.

On the unmasking, if it is indeed common place as some have suggested, then why not just admit it? Why say you know nothing about it?

Again, lies of such a high level of importance and magnitude kill any trust the public could have ever possibly had. This is incredibly dangerous, as it is one thing for people to not trust that a public official will follow through on a policy they proposed, but another when they don’t even trust the government to be honest when a major event happens. This is how conspiracies take shape: Because nobody can trust the official story, so they just jump to wild conclusions.