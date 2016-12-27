British TV Host Says He Doesn't Eat Ice Cream Because He's Not Gay

British television personality Richard Hammond is facing a backlash after suggesting that he doesn’t eat ice cream... because he’s not gay.

Hammond, who co-hosts Amazon Prime series “The Grand Tour” with Jeremy Clarkson and James May, made the eyebrow-raising remarks on his show’s sixth episode, “Happy Finnish Christmas,” which was released Dec. 23, The Guardian reports.

After Clarkson suggested that drivers “couldn’t enjoy a chocolate Magnum ice-cream” in the interior of a luxury car, Hammond replied, “Sir, I don’t eat ice cream. It’s something to do with being straight.”

Watch a snippet of Hammond’s remarks, courtesy of radio producer Ollie Cole, below.

🤗 hello & here's the full richard hammond 'ice creams are gay' piece and yeah, it's awful pic.twitter.com/JhDisRsc1Q — Ollie Cole (@ProducerOllie) December 26, 2016

After Hammond’s comment, the audience applauded and laughed somewhat nervously, eventually applauding quite loudly, while Clarkson and May exchanged puzzled looks. Still, Hammond didn’t stop there.

“Ice cream is a bit, you know,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice cream... it’s that way, rather than that way.”

Needless to say, the remarks were not received well on social media. Among those to slam Hammond’s comments was Olly Alexander, the lead singer of the British pop trip, Years & Years, who is openly gay.

really tho no wonder some straight guys are fucked up they can't even have ice cream — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) December 27, 2016

Others quickly followed suit.

Off for a BIG GAY ice cream.

Want anything Richard Hammond?#Pride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/yFngIlTvzJ — Pride in London (@LondonLGBTPride) December 27, 2016

We lost Prince, Bowie and Michael in a year where Richard Hammond can't eat ice cream in fear of damaging his fragile & pathetic masculinity — Dean Eastmond (@deanvictorr) December 27, 2016

.@RichardHammond HELLO I HAVE BEEN EATING ICE CREAM FOR YEARS AND I'M STILL HETEROSEXUAL WHAT I AM DOING WRONG PLEASE HELP — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 27, 2016

Meanwhile, LGBTQ rights advocate Peter Tatchell accused Hammond of “pandering to prejudice” in an interview with the BBC. “It’s a perverse world when everyday pleasures like ice cream becomes the butt of homophobic innuendo,” he said.

Hammond has yet to respond to the controversy on Twitter or other social media. The Huffington Post has reached out to “The Grand Tour” for comment.

Hate to break it to you, Richard, but your attempt at sweet-natured comedy is leaving behind a decidedly sour taste.