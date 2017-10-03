George W. Bush's Ethics Lawyer Has A Good Idea For How We Could Change Gun Laws

Richard Painter, a former ethics chief in the George W. Bush White House, has had it with lawmakers’ refusal to take on gun control.
In wake of the Sunday night massacre in Las Vegas, which left nearly 60 dead and more than 500 injured, Painter called out lawmakers who offer “thoughts and prayers.” In a series of tweets, he called on the public to demand more of their representatives.
And if Congress won’t act, he said, fire them.
He wrote:
You can find contact information for your representative here. Contact information for senators can be found here.
