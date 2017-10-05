'Rick and Morty' Creator Unveils Planned Parenthood Fundraiser

Dan Harmon has unveiled an Omaze campaign offering fans the chance to sit in on DVD commentary recording for season 3 of Rick and Morty (and enjoy Szechuan sauce!) by donating to Planned Parenthood.

The show’s popularity has skyrocket in the last two years (even with controversial episodes that jab at the President), so it will be interesting to see how his more conservative fans respond and how much Planned Parenthood will get.

This is not the first time Harmon has been outspoken about women’s issues. He recently berated trolls who made fun of his female writers.

Omaze has spent about the last five years raising money for more than 100 charities by teaming up with celebrities to create unique fan experiences. The money spent will be used as raffle entries in the contest.