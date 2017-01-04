Singer Rick Astley Is Coming Out With His Own Beer

Luca V. Teuchmann via Getty Images Rick Astley, pictured in November 2016, says the unnamed beer will be a lager.

How about calling it Rolling Rick?

Singer Rick Astley, whose 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” became an internet prank called “Rick-rolling,” is creating his own beer brand.

And, like a lyric from that song, he presumably hopes the brew is “never gonna let you down.”

“I enjoy a beer with friends and I’m hoping to sell my own brand soon,” he said, per the Irish Mirror.

Astley, 50, said he was working with Mikkeller brewery in Copenhagen. He didn’t have a name for the beer just yet.

“Mikkeller beer is quite experimental and they’ve been sending me various bottles to sample,” he said. “Some are quite fruity ― one was a pear beer they make for a restaurant, but we’ve gone for a pilsner type lager.”

Mikkeller tweeted the Mirror article about Astley’s enterprise, so it appears to be serious. Or, as he says in the song, “A full commitment’s what I’m thinking of.”

Better step on it, Rick!