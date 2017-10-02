The 'Rick And Morty' Finale Blew Off America, And It Didn't End Well

“Rick and Morty” took an interesting turn on Sunday when the dimension-hopping duo angered the President in the series’ season three finale.

The episode revolved around Rick going to war with the President, a character voiced by Keith David. It all started when Rick and Morty “blew off America” to go play Minecraft and things just got worse from there.

Fans might have had mixed reactions about the completely senseless episode, but at least they could try to piece things together on Twitter.

Basically, the President declared independence from Rick and Morty the way real-life fans wish they could be released from the show’s death grip on our hearts. But in the end, just like us, the character realized he needed Rick.

Only after a whole lot of nonsensical disasters and peace in the Middle East, though. And Beth still doesn’t know if she’s a clone or not.

“Today we celebrate our independence ... from #RICKANDMORTY.” — Bill Kuchman (@billkuchman) October 2, 2017

Are...are #RickandMorty just fucking with the president for the season finale? This is great — Uncle Spoops (@Sterlwinger) October 2, 2017

The president needs to swing his dick around lol #RickAndMorty — Jo-Rel Rollins (@PaOfKalEL) October 2, 2017

Oh. My. God. Rick really was solving the Israel/Palestine crisis crisis while blackout drunk! #RickandMorty — Donna The Dead (@MildlyAmused) October 2, 2017

Okay but... did Beth stay or not? — Kathryn Casteel (@kathryncasteel) October 2, 2017

IM SO CONFUSED, IS BETH A CLONE OR NOT WTF#RickandMorty — Jordan Shay (@jayshay_) October 2, 2017

"Why would Rick and Morty do that sir" "because they're assholes " 😂😂😂😂 #RickandMorty — Ashamed Louuuu (@iiLouisO) October 2, 2017

this whole episode of rick and morty is about being petty — tif🌈 (@TlFPHANY) October 2, 2017

I still have so many questions and people are like "it's just a cartoon" and I'm like get out of this board meeting @robruenes — Kathryn Casteel (@kathryncasteel) October 2, 2017

Well the #Potus plot was the entire plot... Or was it? IS BETH A CLONE OR NOT!?! Tell me Mr Poopy Butthole! Oh, ok.. Thanks. #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/Fwz1pfXP3I — David G (@gmoney4980) October 2, 2017