Rick Ross has provided some insight into the reason he doesn’t sign women to his label, Maybach Music Group: He would “end up f**king” them.

The rapper appeared this week on “The Breakfast Club,” a New York radio station’s morning program, where he asked co-host Angela Yee to show him her legs at multiple points during the interview. When Yee asked about Ross’ record of supporting female artists, he confessed that he would not be able to treat them as professionals.

“You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up fucking a female rapper and fucking the business up,” Ross began. “I’m so focused on my business. I gotta be honest with you. You know, she’s looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta fuck her a couple times.”

Yee responded with a hypothetical case: If he met a talented 17-year-old female rapper, could Ross act as a mentor figure to her?

“Most definitely, if she was a youngster that I felt was, you know, bringing something to the table that’s dope,” he said, mentioning his collaboration with 25-year-old Brianna Perry, whom he called “family.”

Other women artists would face a notably different work environment at MMG.

“If I signed you, or something” he told the co-host, “I’d have to, you know.”

Ross, who said he has written for women artists, was pressured to issue an apology in 2013 for a lyric in his song “U.O.E.N.O.” that seemingly condoned rape, Pitchfork noted. That controversy cost him a deal with Reebok. He is currently working to promote his new VH1 reality series, “Signed,” which premieres Wednesday night.