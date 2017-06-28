Ricky Martin Reveals The One Thing He Must Do For His 'Massive' Wedding

Ricky Martin is taking wedding planning very seriously.

The singer recently spoke to E! News about what he has in store for his nuptials, and the event is starting to sound pretty legendary.

“We talk about about the wedding but nobody is talking about the planning of the wedding because it’s so difficult,” he said. “I didn’t know it was so complicated to put together an event like the one we want... but it’s going to be a big event. I want something massive.”

Martin explained that because his fiancé, Jwan Yosef, is from Sweden and has relatives from Syria, the wedding will be an international affair. The location, however, is bound to be a place close to the artist’s heart.

“I want to get married in Puerto Rico,” he said. “That is something that has to happen. It where I’m from, it’s where my family is from. It’s a beautiful scenario, not only for my wedding but for anyone who is just interested in getting married in the tropics. ”

The star also said he wanted his wedding to be a “three day celebration, at least” while talking with “CBS Sunday Morning’s.” The couple has yet to set a date but Martin said “maybe this year” during the April interview.

The Puerto Rican artist first announced his engagement to Yosef in November during an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Martin also revealed how he popped the question.