People Are Freaking Out Over This Hilarious Gay Porn Salad Video (NSFW)

The opening clip from a gay porn where two men in aprons have sex in a kitchen while a woman unknowingly eats a salad across from them has gone viral.

People are obsessed with how she responds when she finally “realizes” the two guys are having sex: “Are you guys fucking? Are you serious?! Right in front of my salad?!”

Check out the (very NSFW) video below.

RIGHT IN FRONT OF MY SALAD is trending now I have hope there's still good in this world pic.twitter.com/sjoYxwOO4j — nick 🥀 (@zainagb) July 31, 2017

The clip, which Buzzfeed reports is taken from a Men.com adult film, began making its rounds on Tumblr over the weekend, and then spilled onto other social media platforms early this week.

The “right in front of my salad?!” meme has now officially become this week’s internet obsession ― and we are so here for it.

Are you guys really going to start talking about back to school? Are you serious? Right in front of my salad?? pic.twitter.com/UFPmnJqGES — Jamie Ridolfo (@JamieRidolfo) August 2, 2017

it's still only Wednesday? are you serious?! right in front of my salad pic.twitter.com/tmqd6CnTin — repeat•to•fade (@repeattofade) August 2, 2017

Being racist, sexist, homophobic or transphobic right in front of my salad?! pic.twitter.com/anflDuUtKo — Sure Djan (@Djaldebaran1) August 2, 2017

are you guys really defending capitalism? are you serious?? right in front of my salad pic.twitter.com/CqX0HvzdyA — brandon (@avogaydro) August 1, 2017