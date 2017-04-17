STYLE
04/17/2017 11:24 am ET

Rihanna Had The Best Outfit Of All At Coachella

More like "shine bright like a sparkly bodysuit," right?

By Jamie Feldman

If Coachella is the temple at which sparkle enthusiasts go to pray, Rihanna is their undisputed leader. 

Rih put all the other festive festival-goers to shame in Indio, California this weekend by wearing the most intense look of them all: A sparkly Gucci bodysuit that came with a matching face cover, ripped denim shorts and a graphic tank top. 

" I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit "

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

In a truly relatable Instagram post, Rih captioned a shot of her look, “I can’t go home yet, cuz enough people ain’t seen my outfit.” We feel you, Rih.

She then defied all odds by adding the face covering while somehow managing to keep her sunglasses on ― and also somehow still looking pretty freaking cool. 

phresh out.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

There are many things we’d do in the name of fashion, but this just seems itchy. Still, we can’t deny it looks even cooler in action that it does in photos. She is glowing! 

The look came straight off the fall/winter 2017 runway...

Catwalking via Getty Images

... but also reminds us a lot of the jaw-dropping transparent Adam Selman dress Rihanna wore to the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2014. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
A slightly more NSFW version 

As some Twitter users pointed out, she basically squashed the entire competition for “best Coachella look” with ease. 

Keep shining bright, Rih. 

Related...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, The Huffington Post

MORE:

Celebrity Style Rihanna Street Style Coachella Gucci

CONVERSATIONS

Rihanna Had The Best Outfit Of All At Coachella