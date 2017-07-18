Rihanna Wore A Wild, Wild Pink Dress To The 'Valerian' Premiere

Rihanna painted the town pouffy Milennial pink last night.
Rih attended the premiere of “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” Monday in an off-the-shoulder, pale pink Giambattista Valli Couture dress with dramatic puff sleeves, a high/low skirt and a pretty outrageous train.
The look was a hybrid of her top in the “Wild Thoughts” video...
... and that other Giambattista Valli gown she wore to the Grammys in 2015:
Oh, did we mention there was an outrageous train?
She finished off the look with custom Manolo Blahnik heels (natch) and Chopard jewels.
We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again: Work. Work. Work. Work. Work.
