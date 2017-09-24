Ringo Writes a Song

Ringo: Hey, I’d love to sing something for our upcoming album.
Paul: You’re pretty good at drumming, Ringo.
Ringo: Aw thank you, but I'd really like to sing. Listening to you two has inspired me.
John: Thanks, Ringo. That’s nice of you.
*
Ringo: Hi there, fellow Beats! I just got back from a cruise and learned that octopuses make gardens. Isn’t that cool?
John: I hate you, Paul.
Paul: I hate you, John.
Ringo: Whoa, we're a family, remember? You know, octopi use shiny, pretty things to make beautiful homes together.
Paul: This band makes me so furious, John.
Ringo: Wouldn’t it be nice to be under the sea? In an octopus’s garden—
John: I want to leave.
George: Why’d you even change your name? Richard is a fine English name.
Paul: Starr just looks like a spelling error, doesn’t it?
George: Now you’re the only one of us that couldn’t be the Pope.
John: I love Yoko more than you, Paul.
Paul: When did this happen?
John: Honestly, it just hit me yesterday. *leaves*
Paul: Wow. Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away.
Ringo: Totally, wish we could return to the… ocean of yesterday. You know? We would be warm below the storm, in our little hideaway beneath the waves—
George: Hey, that should be a song.
Ringo: As a matter of fact, here are the lyrics—
George: I was talking to Paul.
Ringo: *runs in with a Bible* Hey! I thought about it and 'George' couldn’t be a pope name - it’s not in the Bib—
John: George, this is wonderful. ‘Here Comes the Sun’ will be a brilliant addition to the album.
Ringo: *drops Bible*
Paul: We’ve relented and will add ‘Octopus’s Garden’ to Abbey Road.
Ringo: Golly! Thank you! This is amazing!
John: This is the last album The Beatles will record together.
Ringo: Oh no. Because of me? Is my voice that terrible? Tell me honestly.
—
Karen Chee is a regular contributor to The New Yorker and McSweeney’s Internet Tendency.
