Karen Chee, Contributor Comedy writer/performer

Ringo Writes a Song

09/24/2017 07:14 pm ET

Ringo: Hey, I’d love to sing something for our upcoming album.

Paul: You’re pretty good at drumming, Ringo.

Ringo: Aw thank you, but I'd really like to sing. Listening to you two has inspired me.

John: Thanks, Ringo. That’s nice of you.

*

Ringo: Hi there, fellow Beats! I just got back from a cruise and learned that octopuses make gardens. Isn’t that cool?

John: I hate you, Paul.

Paul: I hate you, John.

Ringo: Whoa, we're a family, remember? You know, octopi use shiny, pretty things to make beautiful homes together.

Paul: This band makes me so furious, John.

Ringo: Wouldn’t it be nice to be under the sea? In an octopus’s garden—

John: I want to leave.

*

George: Why’d you even change your name? Richard is a fine English name.

Paul: Starr just looks like a spelling error, doesn’t it?

George: Now you’re the only one of us that couldn’t be the Pope.

*

John: I love Yoko more than you, Paul. 

Paul: When did this happen?

John: Honestly, it just hit me yesterday. *leaves*

Paul: Wow. Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away.

Ringo: Totally, wish we could return to the… ocean of yesterday. You know? We would be warm below the storm, in our little hideaway beneath the waves— 

George: Hey, that should be a song.

Ringo: As a matter of fact, here are the lyrics—

George: I was talking to Paul.

*

Ringo: *runs in with a Bible* Hey! I thought about it and 'George' couldn’t be a pope name - it’s not in the Bib—

John: George, this is wonderful. ‘Here Comes the Sun’ will be a brilliant addition to the album.

Ringo: *drops Bible*

*

Paul: We’ve relented and will add ‘Octopus’s Garden’ to Abbey Road.

Ringo: Golly! Thank you! This is amazing!

John: This is the last album The Beatles will record together.

Ringo: Oh no. Because of me? Is my voice that terrible? Tell me honestly.

Paul: You’re pretty good at drumming, Ringo.

Karen Chee is a regular contributor to The New Yorker and McSweeney’s Internet Tendency.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Ringo Writes a Song

CONVERSATIONS