RIP Bea Wain, One of the Last of the Ladies Who Sang With the Band. And on the Radio.

Bea Wain was a gal from the Bronx who grew up into one of the ladies who sing with the band.

She also became a pioneer of early talk-team radio. She had four No. 1 hit songs with bandleader Larry Clinton and several successful radio shows with her husband Andre Baruch.

She lived to be 100 and was still singing well in her 90s. Small wonder that when she was a mere 87, she told interviewer Christopher Popa, "I've had a wonderful life, a wonderful career. And I'm still singing, and I'm still singing pretty good.”

That’s what radio listeners and concert-goers said in 1939, when she was voted the most popular female band vocalist in Billboard’s annual college poll.

She was the vocalist with Clinton’s band then. He liked sweet sounds, and Bea Wain was a perfect voice for “Deep Purple,” “Heart and Soul” and “My Reverie,” among many others.

Wain did confess to Sarah Fishko of WNYC in 2007 that she was a better singer than prophet.

She recalled Clinton writing lyrics to “My Reverie,” using a tune from Debussy, while the band was between numbers in rehearsals.

The first time he asked her to sing his lyrics, she told him the song would never catch on because the words were too complicated, like, “Only a poor fool / Never schooled in the whirlpool / Could be so cruel / As you are to me.”

It stayed at the top of the charts for eight weeks in the fall of 1938 and became her signature song.

She eventually left Clinton’s band, she told Fishko, because it brought her a lot more fame than fortune. Even recording sessions, she said, paid her a flat $30 for four songs.

After discovering fellow band vocalists like Martha Tilton had the same problem, Wain went solo, took the songs on the road herself and made a lot more money.

By then she had also met announcer Andre Baruch, whom she married in 1938. By the end of the war she had left the road to settle down with him in New York, where they hosted a radio show on WMCA as Mr. and Mrs. Music.

It was a variety talk show, with vocals by Bea Wain and guests. They followed more or less the same format starting in 1973 when they moved to Palm Beach, Fla., and launched a new afternoon talk show on WPBR.

Nine years later they relocated to Beverly Hills, where they dusted off the old 1940s-1950s radio version of Your Hit Parade and hosted a syndicated show where they talked about and played the original recordings.

Wain didn’t return to the radio after Baruch died in 1991.

While Wain became best known to the big band generation for her singing, she actually had deeper roots in radio.

She got her first singing gig when she was “around 5,” she told Fishko. A few years later she came to wider notice on The Horn and Hardart Children’s Hour, which aired over New York’s WABC on Sunday mornings. That popular show, which ran for years, would also provide an early spot for other aspiring singers who included Rosemary Clooney, Connie Francis and Eddie Fisher.

In a few years Wain was fronting her own singing group, Bea and the Bachelors. She recorded with Artie Shaw and was singing with the Kay Thompson Chorus on the radio when Clinton heard her and invited her to join his band.

She joined the cast of the original Your Hit Parade in 1939 and was one of its featured performers until 1944, with a hiatus in 1942 to sing with Monday Merry-Go-Round.

Among her colleagues on Your Hit Parade was Frank Sinatra, and she told writer Gerald Nachman that unlike Sinatra’s teenage fans, she didn’t spend any time swooning.

“Sinatra did his own thing and of course he was wonderful,” she said. “But he had an entourage. I was too busy thinking what I had to do to think about anything else.”

Her big contribution to the show, she told Nachman, was quietly fixing a musical problem.

“Before me, everything was in one tempo,” she said. “We always slowed down the ballads to sing them as they were meant to be sung.”

