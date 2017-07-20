R.I.P. Chester Bennington

The recent suicides of Chester Bennington of Linkin Park and Chris Cornell of Soundgarden got me to thinking about suicide. Chester was apparently despondent over the suicide of his good friend Chris Cornell.

Simone Battle committed suicide in 2014, she was an X Factor contestant who was allegedly depressed over financial problems. Don Cornelius shot himself in the head, he had been suffering from seizures.

World Suicide Prevention Day is September 10th, it has existed since 2003. World Suicide Prevention Week surrounds the day starting Monday September 10th and ending September 16th.

According to the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) the following 10 things are true about suicide:

1. Annually one million people commit suicide. That’s tantamount to one death every 40 seconds.

2. The “number of lives lost each year through suicide exceeds the number of deaths due to homicide and war combined”.

3. Suicide is in the top three leading causes of death for folks ages 15 - 44.

4. Some studies have attempted suicide numbers 10 to 20 times more than successful suicides.

5. In Europe and North America mental disorders (depression and alcohol use) are major factors.

6. In Asian countries impulsiveness plays a role.

7. The theme for 2017 is is “Take a minute, save a life”.

Studies have shown that social isolation can increase the risk of suicide and, conversely, that having strong human bonds can be protective against it.

8. One suggestion for awareness on Suicide Prevention Day is to light a candle at 8pm near a window for the survivors of suicide and the for memory of loved lost ones.

9. 2014 marked the release of the World Suicide Report (WSR) by the World Health Organization (WHO). The goal is to reduce suicides by 10% by 2020.

10. It is preventable.