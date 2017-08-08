R.I.P. Glen Campbell

I was born in Manhattan, KS, and lived in Wichita, Wichita Lineman was my favorite Glen Campbell song.

Glen Travis Campbell sunrise 4/22/1936 Billstown, AR, sunset 8/8/2017, Nashville, TN.

Musician, singer, songwriter, television host, and actor.

Made history in 1967 with 4 Grammys in the country and pop categories.

Was a touring member of The Beach Boys, filling in for Brian Wilson.

Rhinestone Cowboy was his biggest hit.

He was married 4 times, divorced 3 and had 8 kids.