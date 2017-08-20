R.I.P. Jerry Lewis

Joseph or Jerome Levitch sunrise 8/16/1926 Newark, NJ sunset 8/20/2017 Las Vegas, NV.
Actor, comedian, singer, film director, screenwriter,
Married twice, divorced once, 7 kids.
Martin and Lewis comedy duo.
National chairman and host of Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon for 44 years.
Peace, love. joy, gratitude, faith, courage, compassion and blessings.
