RIP Jimmy Beaumont of the Skyliners. Kids Loved Them, Parents Didn't Hate Them.

Jimmy Beaumont and his singing group, the Skyliners, proved how misguided it can be to relegate music to narrow categories.

Beaumont, who died at home Saturday in McKeesport, Pa., at the age of 76, was the lead singer of the Skyliners, one of the thousands of vocal groups that formed in the late 1950s.

Youtube The Skyliners in 1959. Jimmy Beaumont, lower left.

A handful turned their teenage passion into a career, and Beaumont was among them – thanks largely to the fact he co-wrote and sang lead on a 1959 song that became a vocal group standard, “Since I Don’t Have You.”

While the Skyliners were five white kids, the song scored biggest on the rhythm and blues charts, reaching No. 3 on Billboard and No. 1 on Cashbox. It also peaked at No. 12 on Billboard’s pop chart and gave the Skyliners a permanent place in the memories of everyone who owned a radio in those years.

Recorded with lush orchestration, “Since I Don’t Have You” has some of the feel of a classic pop ballad, the kind we associate with the Golden Age of American popular song that flowered in the 1930s.

It also had a contemporary edge, the vocal group sound that would be labeled “doo-wop” in later years.

That’s always been an unfortunate term, because it has an undertone of diminution, as if those songs are just some cute passing novelty.

In fact, much of that music was far richer, and the harmonies of the Skyliners – like those of, say, the Platters or Flamingos – close that case.

The Skyliners’ biggest other hit, “This I Swear,” was recorded in the same style, as were lesser hits like “Pennies From Heaven” and “It Happened Today” and a whole lot of fine songs drawn from both pop and R&B.

Like other teenagers in the ‘50s, Beaumont grew up listening to the fresh new sound that had become notably popular in his native Pittsburgh area.

That included rhythm and blues groups like the Cadillacs, the Spaniels, the Harptones and the El Dorados, juxtaposed with classic pop harmony groups like the Four Freshmen and the Hi-Los.

It’s the same combination that grabbed a kid named Brian Wilson with his Beach Boys group on the West Coast. For that matter, you don’t have to listen too hard to hear echoes of both these styles in the music developing across the pond in Liverpool.

But musical appreciation and skill, evident in Beaumont’s voice from his early teens, was only a small first step toward making your own music and eventually becoming part of the musical landscape.

Like so many others, Beaumont bounced through several vocal groups while he was in high school, finally landing in a quintet that included tenor Wally Lester, baritone Joe VerScharen, bass Jackie Taylor and top tenor Janet Vogel.

They were the Crescents when they came together, aged 16 and 17. They had a manager named Joe Rock and one day, so the story goes, Rock jotted down some heartbreak verses about his girl leaving Pittsburgh to become a flight attendant (at the time, no doubt, a stewardess) in California.

The next day, it’s said, Beaumont came up with a melody, drawn from his familiarity with other ballads of the day.

Whether it was quite that storybook-ish, who knows, but it was “Since I Don’t Have You,” and you can’t argue with the results.

It’s also said that its famous signature ending – the word “you-oo” repeated 12 times quickly and one last time drawn out – was Vogel’s improvised contribution. When they were doing the demo, she thought the tape recorder was off and kept riffing.

Whatever the backstory, again, you can’t argue with the results.

Three years later, in the tradition of most groups, the Skyliners had broken up, frustrated at all the walls a modestly successful singing group can hit.

But Beaumont kept at it, singing solo and with others through the 1960s. He had to get a day job in 1970, driving a taxi for the next four years, until the rock ‘n’ roll revival got enough momentum so he could sing for a living again.

He did that for the rest of his life. While he developed heart problems, he was singing until days before his death.

He had also become a beloved patriarch of the music, with the Skyliners inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2002. Their hits remain in heavy rotation almost 60 years later through outlets like SiriusXM’s 1950s channel and specialty shows like the “Group Harmony Review” on WFUV in New York.

It wasn’t a fairytale ride. Janet Vogel committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in 1980, a tragic story told by her son Gavin in a 2011 film titled “Since I Don’t Have You.”

Beaumont had his personal challenges over the years, but he built a reputation as one of the good guys in the business. Singers and artists from Lou Christie to Phil Spector cited his singing and Skyliners records as influences on their own.

After the rock ‘n’ roll explosion of the mid-1950s, the music business found a way to incorporate that alarming new sound into a style that wouldn’t make parents order their kids to “shut that thing off.”

The Skyliners, Jimmy Beaumont and “Since I Don’t Have You” embodied that sound, which at its best wasn’t a compromise as much as a smart way of mining a couple of old styles to create a new one.