R.I.P. Martin Landau

Martin Landau sunrise 6/20/1928 Brooklyn, NY, sunset 7/15/2017 Los Angeles, CA.

Actor and acting coach.

Jewish.

At 17 he was a full-time cartoonist.

He was good friends and classmates with James Dean and also classmates with Steve McQueen at the Actor’s Studio.

Lee Strasberg was his mentor.

He coached Jack Nicholson and Angelica Huston in acting.

Married and divorced from Barbara Bain and they had 2 daughters.

Best known for acting in Mission Impossible.