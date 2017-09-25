RIP Reggie Lavong: Early Black Radio Voice, Activist and All-Around Renaissance Man

There wasn’t much in the radio or music business that Reginald Nelson “Reggie” Lavong didn’t do in his 84 years.

He was a recording artist and a deejay. He worked at radio stations and he owned a radio station. He was on pop radio and black radio in New York and Philadelphia. He worked in jazz and soul, music and talk.

Reggie Lavong.

He was even Dr. Jive for a while – although to be fair, there were several Dr. Jives.

When he wasn’t on the radio, he was a vice president at Capitol Records. He owned a candy store and a limousine business. After he stepped down from radio, he became a stockbroker at Shearson Lehman.

Through all of that he was a civil rights activist, recording a poem about black pride and working on campaigns spearheaded by the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

He never ran out of ideas, just time. Reggie Lavong died Sept. 19 in Philadelphia, where he had made his home, after a short illness.

A memorial will be held Tuesday, Sept. 26, at St. Helena’s Church, 1489 DeKalb Ave. in Blue Bell, Pa.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m.

Born in Florida, he lost his mother when he was 2 and was raised in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn by his cousins Mae and Walter Lavong. He attended Archdiocese schools, graduated from Boys High in 1950 and attended Temple University.

There he met his wife, Joyce, and started working at the Temple radio station, WRTI. The former led to marriage and four children, the latter to a career.

Through the late ‘50s he worked as a music DJ at WRAP in Norfolk, WAMS in Wilmington, Del., WHAT in Philadelphia and WHFC in Chicago.

In 1960 he moved to WWRL in New York, where for a time he became the latest Dr. Jive – following Tommy Smalls on WWRL and Phil Gordon on WLIB.

By now he had a reputation for a distinct on-air style and a great radio voice, and he became one of the first black DJs hired on a “mainstream” pop music station. He worked the overnight shift at WNBC under the name Just John.

He brought some of the urban radio style to the rather conservative WNBC, throwing in phrases like, “What’s shakin’?”

Meanwhile, in 1964, he and Philadelphia black radio icon Georgie Woods became two of the first black men to own a TV station when they joined a group that bought WPHL in Philadelphia.

Capitol Records hired Lavong in 1969 as vice president of its international rhythm and blues division. He promoted artists and music and also became a voice in the industry, hosting Billboard conference panels on subjects like how to deal with the barriers faced by black radio.

In 1968 he recorded “Skin Deep,” a recitation about equality backed by the Shiloh Pentecostal Choir: “Yes, I’m black / God made me this way / And beneath this skin I’m as good as any man / no matter what they say.”

He worked for Island and MCA records and in 1986 moved back into radio as a co-owner with Miller Parker of WHAT in Philadelphia.

They changed the format to black music and community talk, and Lavong hosted a talk show. The station retained the black radio format after Lavong and Parker sold it in 1989.

His daughter April recalls that after he left the on-air part of the business, Lavong remained active as a mentor to young people in the business.