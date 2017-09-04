Mummified Dog And Other Oddities 'Shatter Your Senses' In New Ripley's Book

In case you haven’t noticed, it’s a weird world out there.
Depending on where you look, you can see strange sights that boggle the mind.
The easiest place to look on Labor Day is the new “Ripley’s Believe It Not!” book, “Shatter Your Senses,” which hit bookstores this past week.
The book features photos and blurbs of bizarre people, animals, buildings and mazes, such as the photo below of a mummified dog that got stuck in a tree stump under mysterious conditions.
Based on that pic alone, consider our senses shattered ― or at least slightly agitated.
