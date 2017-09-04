Mummified Dog And Other Oddities 'Shatter Your Senses' In New Ripley's Book

Preserved Head Collector

Ripleys Believe It Or Not

Nineteenth-century British army officer Major-General Horatio Gordon Robley collected preserved heads. The New Zealand Wars brought Robley to the island nation in the 1860s. While there, he developed a fascination with the Maori --New Zealand’s indigenous people. In his retirement, Robley began a collection of preserved Maori heads known as “mokomokai.” The heads were created by removing the brain and eyes, sealing every orifice, and then boiling, steaming and drying the head before treating it with shark oil. The process preserved the facial tattoos that so intrigued Robley, who amassed a collection of 35 heads.