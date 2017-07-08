'Rising Star' Karen Gillan Celebrated at the Maui Film Festival

On June 24 at the 2017 Maui Film Festival, the talented Scottish actress Karen Gillan received the Rising Star Award, which “honors a young film artist whose every role, even in her formative years, surprises, enthralls and delights audiences of every age.” Previous honorees include Scott Eastwood, Garrett Hedlund, Brie Larson, Teresa Palmer, Kelly Rohrbach and Wyatt Russell.

Following the award presentation at the Celestial Cinema in Wailea, Gillan sat down (in the rain!) for a candid conversation with Rick Chatenever of The Maui News, where she discussed the enthusiastic fan base of “Doctor Who,” her upcoming directorial debut, filming the Jumanji remake on Oahu, and her instant affection for Maui.

Karen Gillan stars as Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, though since she is almost unrecognizable in that role, she is perhaps best known as Amy Pond in the BBC series ‘Doctor Who.’ For a young actress, she has tremendous range and a terrific instinct for balancing big-budget projects (the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) with cameos in prestige films like The Circle and The Big Short. Other highlights include Oculus and In a Valley of Violence.

The ambitious young actress has just completed her debut as a writer/director, The Party’s Just Beginning, in which she also stars. Filmed in her hometown of Inverness, Scotland, the film centers on a girl named Lucy, whose best friend has just committed suicide.

The 18th Annual Maui Film Festival, held in Wailea and Kahului, was packed with life-affirming films and fabulous events highlighting the culture, food, and beauty of Maui. This included award ceremonies honoring actors for outstanding achievements, more than 30 film screenings, and events offering a relaxing and enjoyable opportunity for festival goers to appreciate cinema in an unparalleled atmosphere. Learn more.

