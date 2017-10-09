“When you can make something that entertains, brings social awareness, and challenges how people think, it’s a truly rewarding experience.”

Yitzi: Thank you so much for joining us. What is your backstory?

I was born in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. My family relocated back to the USA when I was 3, and I grew up in Chicago. I was both a scientist and an artist. I studied Bioengineering at Syracuse University and then the University of Illinois, earning my college degree in that subject before ultimately deciding that my true talents resided elsewhere. Shortly after graduation, I enrolled in the Improv for Actors program at Chicago's Second City. That led to my booking several commercials in LA. After swearing off institutions of higher learning (and the accompanying crush of student loans) for good, I befriended rising director and USC alum Gerard McMurray, who inspired me to apply to his alma mater and try my hand at working behind the camera. I did. I'm currently wrapping up my final semester at USC's School of Cinematic Arts, with an emphasis in writing and directing.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your acting/film career?

I got a call from my agent for a last minute audition for this new Arby’s commercial. The only problem was I had no way to get there. I had no car and was too broke even to pay for bus fare, having splurged my previous payday from my high-status (not) telemarketing gig on nonsense. My next payday wasn’t til Friday. Damn! Undaunted, I was determined to get there somehow, and went to the bus stop with just an hour before my audition time. When the sunset Metro bus arrived, I slipped through the back exit, hoping to go unnoticed. No luck. The driver ordered me off the bus, but a stranger took pity on me and paid my fare. I made the audition, booked the gig, and was randomly selected to serve on the SAG awards nominating committee shortly thereafter. This taught me the importance of stepping out on faith. It also taught me the importance of treating every dollar like it’s my last 50 cents.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Shortly before attending USC, I decided to grab a drink one night on the rooftop at The Standard in DTLA, mostly because a buddy of mine worked security and would let me skip the line. About an hour later, mid-martini, I'm in a serious conversation with a Valley Girl named Chelly. Turns out she gets a last minute invite to join her friend Dee at Brentwood's Bar & Grill, to hang with some mystery celebrity. I quickly became her plus one, while Chelly kept me in suspense of the host's identity. The double date turned out to be us, Dee, and the one and only Quincy Jones! Totally random., I know. We held down a table in the back well past closing time, and I drunkenly quizzed Q about everything from Thriller to his Grammy wins. He took pity on me, I guess, and answered every query with warmth and depth. When I found out he had lived a few blocks from me in Chicago back in the day, I figured it was destiny.

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

There’s a feature I’m directing next year called Boystown, a 70’s cop thriller about a rookie detective investigating her younger brother’s death. And I’m currently developing a workplace comedy titled Hello Goodnight that’s inspired by my illustrious career in the oh-so-glamorous world of Los Angeles telemarketing. Nothing goes together like selling Time-Life books and auditioning.

Yitzi: Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Berry Gordy – He’s the original Midwest hustler. He took black entrepreneurship to an entirely new level way back when, while creating “The Sound of America” that still resonates today.

Barack Obama – Another Midwestern icon, from my hometown of Chicago. He also redefined America and set high bars for intelligence, judgment, and character that we should all aspire to top.

Yitzi: Who do you aspire to be like one day?

Aside from the two icons mentioned above, I’d say Robert Townsend, who is another hometown hero. He successfully mastered the craft both in front of and behind the camera. I’d love for my career to emulate his. Ironically, he started teaching at USC just as I’m making my way out.

Al Pacino – Not only do we share the same birthdate (April 25th, Tauruses rule!), but we also share the same drive and intense passion for our respective work. Some people tried to discourage him from following his dreams, but he never believed in the word “no.” I certainly can identify with that.

Beyoncé – Her work ethic is out of this world and also very personal. She always comes from a place of truth in each project and that authenticity still resonates. That’s what being a real artist is all about.

Charles King – I had the great pleasure of interviewing him recently, and he’s the epitome of class, charisma, and business savvy. What he’s accomplished with the new startup Macro, and how he’s focused on creating quality diversity-driven projects, is to be commended.

Auntie Fee – Not long after I started USC, I was fortunate enough to meet the late great YouTube star aka Felicia O’Dell. Knowing that I was a big fan, she graciously allowed a few classmates and I to film projects with her for YouTube. Although her life was tragically cut short earlier this year, her kindness and ability to overcome so much adversity touched so many people, myself included.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Through my art. Before I left Chicago, alongside Coquie Hughes, I taught filmmaking to inner city high school students over the summer. Besides violence, another hot topic for students was bullying. This inspired me to write and direct an acclaimed short film called Bullied, which turns the thriller genre into both social commentary and a cautionary tale about the effects of bullying. When you can make something that entertains, brings social awareness, and challenges how people think, it’s a truly rewarding experience.

Yitzi: What are your 5 things I wish someone told me when I first started and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Get a Mentor: Coming from Chicago, I always tell people that my blood type is H for Hustle. I’m a self-starter and go-getter, but understood from the get-go that I would benefit from a pro in my corner to help you navigate this industry. Luckily, my mentor is screenwriter Scott Alexander, another USC alum, has been very helpful that way.

See Everything: Remember that even a bad picture or TV show must have had a good reason to get made. See everything, and find says to read the original scripts. It’s a great way to learn how things go right, and how things go wrong.

Be Nice to Everyone: There’s no upside to an early reputation as being a jerk.

Don’t Be Too Proud About Your Day Job: You never know where your next story idea will come from. Telemarketing sucked while I did it, but it has proved to be a gold mine of inspiration.

Learn the Actors: As a rookie writer or director, there’s every chance you’ll end up doing something low budget on your own. Aspiring actors and actresses will be your cast members. Go to small theaters often and start to identify who’s good and who isn’t. North Hollywood is a good place to do that.

