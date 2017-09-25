Rising Stars: Meet Jorge Blanco

“The first goal for me is to make people forget about their problems in life for even the few short minutes within a song. If I can ever have the opportunity to send a message that connects with people through my lyrics and music that is important as well. I hope to have the opportunity to share a message with the world and play a part in keeping people united, loving, and helping each other.”

credit: Enny Joo

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jorge Blanco. Jorge is a Latino singer/songwriter who recently released his singles “Summer Soul” and “Risky Business” earlier this spring. “Summer Soul” is featured in the programming for Major League Baseball on ESPN. Jorge’s rendition of the classic Beatle’s hit “Baby You Can Drive My Car” is also featured on the Cars 3 movie soundtrack. Jorge is signed with Hollywood Records, and his debut EP is scheduled to release later this fall. He is multi-lingual, and speaks English, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and French. Jorge collectively has more than 5 million social media followers.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for being with us Jorge. What is your “back story”?

I am originally from Guadalajara, Mexico and have lived in Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo and now Los Angeles. At the age of 15, my parents encouraged me to audition for a television production. It was a challenge because not only did I have to sing, but I also had to dance and I had never danced before or even taken lessons. To my surprise, I passed the audition and began my career. While singing and music was always my first passion, I started with acting roles in musical television and feature film productions with Disney. Over the past 9 years, I have been in 4 Disney television series, 2 feature films and performed in over 300 concerts throughout Europe and Latin America. Now it is time to focus on developing and sharing my own music. For the past two years, I have been writing music, recording and doing radio and television promotion for my music.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you during your music career?

There have been many great experiences and lots of humor. I tend to be a prankster. Perhaps one interesting moment was when I was playing around during a tour and jumped down some stairs; spraining my ankle badly. We had concerts every day and during the show I would dance in 18 songs while singing. So, for several of the shows we had to re-create my performance so that I could be standing still during my songs. It was a challenge and I learned how tough it can be in this business as the show must go on.

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Can you tell us a little more about your music and sound?

This is the best time of my career. I have been writing songs, working with different co-writers and producers. We have spent the last two years developing and defining a sound and voice that is who I am as an artist. We have worked on about 50 songs and have just started releasing some of them to radio and the world. If I had to label my music I think it has developed into a soul, funk, rock, pop blend of sound.

Yitzi: Can you tell us the story behind your single, “Summer Soul”?

The song was presented during our writing and recording session several months ago. Some of the writers had worked on “Risky Business” and “Summer Soul” had the same type of emotional feeling. When I first recorded it, we felt it would be a song that identified with the current times. Shooting the video was a lot of fun and represented what the song was about. The care free summer time, forgetting about problems, and enjoying these fleeting moments with friends.

Yitzi: Which of your music videos was your favorite to shoot?

I would have to say the “Risky Business” video has been my favorite shoot so far. This song has defined my artistic style and the kind of sound that I felt was mine. The video also gave an opportunity for me to dance and show the audience what kind of performer I want to be. It was also the first music video of my solo career so it had a special meaning for me.

Yitzi: Which people in the industry inspire you the most? Why?

Justin Timberlake has been a big inspiration. I admire how he has managed to develop a career that has had global critical acclaim for his music, along with incredible live performances. In addition, he has enjoyed a significant career in parallel as an actor which is the path that I am pursuing for my career.

James Brown is a big inspiration for me musically. I identify with his style of music and love his energy during performances and admire the way in which he developed with his band into one of the most dynamic live acts in history.

Yitzi: Who would you most want to collaborate with? Why?

Pharrell would be a great artist to collaborate with. I appreciate how he has been able to mix different styles of music and I identify with the funk element he has. He is not only a great artist and writer but also an amazing producer.

That would be a lot of fun.

Yitzi: How have you/do you plan to use your success to bring goodness to the world?

The first goal for me is to make people forget about their problems in life for even the few short minutes within a song. If I can ever have the opportunity to send a message that connects with people through my lyrics and music that is important as well. I hope to have the opportunity to share a message with the world and play a part in keeping people united, loving, and helping each other. At this moment, I am glad to see it happening with all of these recent natural disasters. It is wonderful to see how so many people have come together to help each other.

Yitzi: What do you wish someone told you when you first started?

There is one thing I feel is most obvious to me.

I wish someone had told me, “You’re going to love this.”

As you begin this type of career there are so many uncertainties and your goals seem so far removed from where you are in your current position. I have loved all of the challenges and the wonderful moments equally. I am realizing that it is the journey that is so enjoyable and that I have loved all of it.

Yitzi: Who in the world would you want to have breakfast or lunch with, and why?

My grandfather. I never had the chance to meet him as he passed away before I was born. It is that one family member so close to me that I never had the opportunity to meet and get to know. It would be great to understand our similarities and differences. He was a wonderful man and I am sure we would have been very close.

Yitzi: What’s next for you? Where can we follow you?

Well as I am answering these questions, I am on a flight to Paris where I start a 20 city European tour. This is the first tour of mine as a solo artist. I am performing with my amazing band “The 8th Wonder” and this is our very first tour together. We are touring with another band “R5” and we are looking forward to the next month.

I have just released a collaboration song titled “Una Noche” with a fellow Mexican artist named Saak. The song and video were released just a few weeks ago in the Latin countries beginning with Mexico.

Next month I have a song being released titled “Gone Is The Night”. It is a song that I did with superstar DJ/producers Kris Kross Amsterdam. This song will be released with a cool video that we are shooting in Amsterdam during the tour.

I will also have a new radio single (my second) being released in the USA early in 2018.

These are exciting times with a lot happening for me and I feel very fortunate right now.

You can follow me on Instagram at @jorgeblanco and on Twitter at @JorgeBlancoG

…..Thanks for this interview!