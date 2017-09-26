Rising Stars: Meet Madeline Lauer

“I’m a huge advocate of women’s empowerment. I believe it goes beyond equality. I would continue to voice to younger generations the fantastic influence of a woman with a vision.”

credit: Irvin Rivera

I had the pleasure of interviewing Madeline Lauer. Madeline is a singer and songwriter based in Los Angeles. She just released her album, Open Book, which includes her latest single “Come Around”. Madeline's genre blends pop, R&B, and a dash of jazz. Her recent releases, “Highway”, “Anchor” and “All For You”, are great examples of Madeline’s broad creative scope. Whether it's singing backgrounds on Max Martin songs, or being featured on The Weeknd’s Merchandise, Madeline has never gone unnoticed.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for being with us Madeline. What is your “back story”?

I grew up in Columbus, Ohio and moved to LA when I was 18, the day after I graduated high school. I was supposed to go to college in Chicago when the summer was over, but I never left.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your music career?

I used to work at an elite recording studio in Hollywood that curated many unusual run ins with my favorite recording artists. From sharing mushrooms with some my musical idols to exclusive listens of unreleased music, I am not short of interesting stories.

I will tell you one hilarious story that happened there. One night, I was in the studio kitchen completely alone, rummaging through a drawer. Out of nowhere, I hear someone say “excuse me?” and I screamed so horrifyingly loud you would think I had just been stabbed. I turned around to see A$AP Rocky with his hands up and eyes wide. He just said “Never mind!” and walked away. My friends love that one.

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Can you tell us a little more about your music and sound?

I am very excited about my sophomore album. My debut album “Open Book” is genuinely beautiful, and I am proud of it. However, I was going to school and working full time while creating it. I didn’t have the appropriate schedule to give it my full creative energy. Now, being an artist is my only priority. My team, The BMMB, and I are diving deep into the process and testing our flairs. We are also collaborating with a lot of other amazing talent to ensure it is exceptionally funky.

Yitzi: You just released your music video for your single “Chasing” Can you tell us the story of that song/video?

My best friend Kristen and I used to live together when we were in our early 20s. One thing we loved to do together was write songs. One night after a few glasses of wine, we bought an instrumental from the internet and wrote a song about stalking a boy called “What’s a girl to do.” We recorded it in our friend’s bedroom studio the next day.

Years later, I found that recording and decided to revamp it and changed the name to “Chasing.” Now my friend Kristen is an extremely gifted director, and we both felt it was appropriate she do this music video. This is her second video she has directed for me. It goes without saying that this one has a truly special place in my heart.

Yitzi: Which of your music videos was your favorite to shoot?

So far, definitely Chasing. I love the colors, and the playful energy is refreshing. Everyone who was involved in the making of it put in so much love and dedication despite the 95-degree heat that day. I am in love with it.

Yitzi: Which people in the industry inspire you the most? Why?

Besides the bad a** women who have prospered in this male dominated industry, I am really inspired by the successful people who keep it authentically humble. There’s nothing worse than meeting your favorite artist only to find out their personality is trash.

Yitzi: Who would you most want to collaborate with? Why?

I would absolutely DIE to work with Miguel. Nothing would be spicier than our collaboration. Beyond that, I’m craving to learn from his artistic process and how he thrives. Miguel perfectly establishes his own world within his music, which is an irreplaceable gift. Also, have you seen his fiancé? HOT DAMN!

credit: Irvin Rivera

Yitzi: How have you/do you plan to use your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’m a huge advocate of women’s empowerment. I believe it goes beyond equality. I would continue to voice to younger generations the fantastic influence of a woman with a vision. “Women who seek to be equal with men lack ambition”- Marilyn Monroe.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started"?

1. First always ask “Can you do it yourself?”

2. Don’t believe anything you hear until there is proof. Trust your instincts.

3. Don’t let someone else handle all of your business. Make sure you are aware of what is being done on your behalf at all times

4. Mistakes are part of it.

5. It’s okay to walk away.

Yitzi: Who in the world would you want to have breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Lucille Ball was an actress, comedienne, model, film-studio executive, and star of her self-produced sitcom in the 1950s. That is an incredibly inspiring woman! I would be honored to have two minutes in her presence let alone an entire meal. She is a true symbol of ambition.

Yitzi: What’s next for you?

I plan to release a lot of new music. Prior to my sophomore album, I will be dropping a bunch of free music on my Sound Cloud. Also, check my social media for upcoming show dates. You can find me on Twitter and Instagram @madelinelauer

Yitzi: Thank you so much Madeline! I wish you only success.