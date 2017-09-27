Rising Stars: Meet Sydney Alton

“My goal is to inspire others to do great things in the world and be their best self. I think that this industry has a lot of influence on society, and sometimes artists don't use their platform to influence in the best way. I always want to stay true to myself, and I hope my lyrics will bring people closer to God and happiness.”

I had the pleasure to interview Sydney Alton. Sydney is an actress, singer and songwriter originally from Michigan. She moved to Los Angeles in 2014 in pursuit of a career in acting and entertainment, and is planning to release her next single, “Up for Air”, dropping September 15th. This follows her first single, “Soldier” (200K Spotify streams) which released last Fall. Sydney can be seen as ‘the good girl’ in the Why Don’t We Boy’s latest music video These Girls. Sydney describes her sound as pop with R&B influences, inspired by powerhouse artists like Alicia Keys, Aaliyah, Jessie J, and Whitney Houston. In her free time, Sydney likes to dance, bake and play piano and guitar. Sydney is also an avid supporter of UNICEF. You can view her on Instagram here.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for being here. What is your “backstory”?

I grew up in a suburb outside of Detroit, MI, and I am the youngest of three. I began singing at a very young age, and I was always surrounded by music. When I was about four years old, my dad brought home Shania Twain's album. It was the first CD I had ever owned. I remember being so excited unwrapping the seal from the album, and that moment always stuck with me. I started writing songs around age eight. I was always involved in choir and musical theatre, and in my middle school production of Alice in Wonderland. I played the Cheshire cat, and it was an amazing experience! I also took piano lessons and taught myself to play guitar. I launched my YouTube channel about seven years ago when I began posting covers of my favorite songs. I always felt like both music and singing were my purpose, which is why I'm doing what I love today!

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your music career?

When I was younger, I remember being at the store with my mom, and she was purchasing the new Aaliyah album. I was a big fan of hers, but I ended up mixing her name up with Alicia Keys’ name. I had a mini tantrum in the store because I wanted my mom to purchase Alicia’s CD instead, not knowing that I didn’t even know who Alicia was at the time. My mom ended up purchasing both, and when we got home, I played both CDs, and I realized I had mixed up the two artists. I think it was definitely fate because Alicia really became an inspiration to me. I feel that she helped me find the soul in my voice even more. If you go on my YouTube channel, “If I Ain’t Got You” is the first cover I ever posted. I think it’s funny how that came to be!

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Can you tell us a little more about your music and sound?

I’m working on more music, so I'll definitely have an EP out soon for the fans! I’m also working on a Christmas song! My music is definitely Pop with R&B influence. I love incorporating real instruments as well, which I hope to do more of on upcoming projects. I think my sound has really taken shape and become authentic to who I am.

Yitzi: You just released your single, “Up for Air”. Can you tell us a little more about the song and what listeners should take away from it?

For sure! “Up for Air” is a song I wrote about being let down by someone I trusted, and realizing that person isn’t who I thought they were. It’s an uplifting song to get people out of that dark place and help them see the light in the situation and rise above it. I hope my fans listen to it and know that if they have toxic people in their life holding them back, that sometimes it’s better to set them free because it’s the only way to set themselves free to reach their full potential.

Yitzi: What was it like shooting a music video with the popular boy band, Why Don’t We?

It was an awesome experience, and the boys are so sweet and great to work with. Everyone on set was great as well; the energy was really positive I had a lot of fun shooting it. I played the “Good Girl”, so it was super fun and cute, and I also loved working with the director Eli Sokhn. He had a great vision for the video, and I think it came out amazing!

Yitzi: Which people in the industry inspire you the most? Why?

I’m truly inspired by so many different artists, including Ed Sheeran, Sia, and Justin Bieber. I really connect with their lyrics. Some powerhouse vocalists that inspire me are Whitney Houston, Jessie J, and Celine Dion.

Yitzi: Who would you most want to collaborate with? Why?

Justin Bieber! I say him because I think our sounds are really similar, and I feel like we would collaborate well as lyricists.

Yitzi: How have you/do you plan to use your success to bring goodness to the world?

My goal is to inspire others to do great things in the world and be their best self. I think that this industry has a lot of influence on society, and sometimes artists don't use their platform to influence in the best way. I always want to stay true to myself, and I hope my lyrics will bring people closer to God and happiness. I also love UNICEF, so I hope to do work with them and help the world and the youth of the world in any way I can.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why? Share examples!

1. You will start to see friends and family that you thought supported you show their true colors, which is sad, but I would rather know who is truly there for me than not know.

2. Don’t trust everyone. Just because someone is established in this business doesn’t give them credibility. People are people, so find someone who truly believes in you for who you are, not for how they may profit off of you.

3. A solid support system is everything, from having a trustful agent or manager to having supportive family and friends, you need a good and stable foundation to grow and succeed.

4. There are going to be a lot of people that are going to underestimate you and try and tear you down. I've had many people size me up because they "judge a book by its cover", and then once I sing for them, they always say "Wow I didn't expect such a big voice”. You have to keep your focus and confidence and not let another opinion change how you believe in yourself.

5. No one is going to work harder for you than you. Don’t take no for an answer; keep your persistence, and you will see amazing things happen! For instance, I had a manager who told me “I’ve turned over every rock for you”, but little did they know, while they were picking up pebbles, God was moving mountains. So, have faith in God and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Yitzi: Who in the world would you want to have breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I would love to have breakfast with Celine Dion. I feel like there is so much I can learn for her, and I absolutely love her personality I think she would just be fun to talk to.

Yitzi: What’s next for you?

Hopefully the next time I’m chatting with Huffington Post, I will have more music out, and I will be signed to my dream label. Thanks so much for chatting with me!!