Betty may seem sweet on “Riverdale,” but Lili Reinhart, the actress who plays her, won’t stay silent when she thinks someone did her wrong.
When a fan of the CW show encountered Reinhart and potential IRL love interest Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead on the series, in Vancouver Monday night, the actors didn’t act as gracious as she’d hoped they would.
The fan explained on Twitter that she approached Sprouse “in a friendly way as if I knew him,” but that he reacted rudely to her.
Instead of letting the comment slide by, Reinhart spoke up on social media about interactions between actors and their fans, responding to the fan that “what you did was not cool and inappropriate.”
Looks like drama isn’t confined to the small screen for these young stars.
