Betty may seem sweet on “Riverdale,” but Lili Reinhart, the actress who plays her, won’t stay silent when she thinks someone did her wrong.

When a fan of the CW show encountered Reinhart and potential IRL love interest Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead on the series, in Vancouver Monday night, the actors didn’t act as gracious as she’d hoped they would.

The fan explained on Twitter that she approached Sprouse “in a friendly way as if I knew him,” but that he reacted rudely to her.

basically moral of the story downtown vancouver is trash and the cast of @CW_Riverdale are disgusting and rude — 4.5 (@k_r0111) September 4, 2017

Instead of letting the comment slide by, Reinhart spoke up on social media about interactions between actors and their fans, responding to the fan that “what you did was not cool and inappropriate.”

You do not have the right to approach STRANGERS and throw your arms around us like you know us. What you did was not cool and inappropriate — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 4, 2017

Cole's response to you was "do I know you?" After you rudely invaded our space and got in our faces. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 4, 2017

It's easy to make us look like the bad guys because you think there's no chance in hell we would ever call you out on it. Here you go 🤗 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 4, 2017