RiverPay's Angela Wong: "The Goal is to Solve the Pain Point"

China overdue to innovate in fintech

Shanghai-born Angela Wong was a bit frustrated. As a business executive, she came to the US and Canada several times a year for work and for vacation. Each time, she spent thousands of dollars on hotels, airfare, restaurants, gifts — and lots of fees for foreign transactions on her credit card. Her shopping list included the purchase of goods that could not be bought at home.

Angela and her fellow countrymen often prefer to shop overseas due to spending preferences that include buying authentic brands. Within the Chinese psyche is a desire to buy abroad because it provides a sense of accomplishment; in essence, a sign that the Chinese have now entered the global economy.

Purchases are not easy. Simple payments become a hassle when one faces high fees or incompatible systems. In a larger context, the issue is part of a macro-problem because the entire banking system and payments in China are ripe for innovation. This is non-negotiable: the Chinese government needs to promote the free movement of capital throughout the economy because they are promoting domestic consumption as a way to recalibrate a sputtering economy, and avert a budget crisis.

Angela dealt with banking issues for years, and as a consumer saw numerous inefficiencies in the system. It frustrated her endlessly. But as any shrewd venture capitalist knows, this was an opportunity to solve a larger societal problem within financial services. A founder, and a company were born. The result was RiverPay, a fintech company, which allows for seamless payments at much lower rates than conventional credit cards.

Anna Shen spoke to Angela about her new venture, the Chinese fintech scene, and why the government wants to see innovation in the financial sector.

RiverPay Co-founder Angela Wong

Q.What opportunity did you see in the payments space in China?

Fintech is a growing industry, as new companies provide solutions to a broken system. The headlines speak for themselves: China Launches a $1.5 Bln FinTech Fund and Adopts to Consumers Going Cashless; China is Disrupting Global Fintech; and ZhongAn Plants a Fintech Acorn for China, whose backers include billionaire and Alibaba Founder Jack Ma. In addition, the Chinese government is actively supporting startups in the fintech space.

The case is strong and we are moving with the solid trends in the marketplace. A few stats: Chinese are now spending USD $27 billion per year in the US alone, a number that will double by 2020. Almost a third of this is on luxury goods. Students are a huge part of the spending pool in the US, parting with USD$11 billion of this cash.

I just came across a report by Ernst and Young that shows how strong the sector is, and that China’s consumers and SMEs are resorting to alternative providers for access to payments, credit, and investments. In fact, Chinese fintech investments surged to US$8.8 billion from July 2015 to June 2016, the largest share of investment on a global scale in this sector. The report said that: “As this exponential growth continues, China is poised to leapfrog developed nations. China’s fintech revolution is a consequence of multiple factors — not least the scale of unmet needs being addressed by dominant technology leaders.”

Q. Alibaba founder Jack Ma just came to Toronto to promote greater trade relations between Canada and China. Was his visit validation that your company is on the right track?

Yes, he came to speak at Gateway ‘17 in Toronto, and met with the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It made major news. Ma said that China will be the biggest market for Canada, and that there is a huge growing middle class that is hungry for international goods. Innovation in the payments sector will facilitate commerce and trade.

Ma wants to enable Chinese buyers to buy easily and thinks everyone should be able to buy a Canadian goose with no problems. He urged Canada to think globally, expand outward, expand their trading relationships, and seek their fortune in China.

Q. What was your personal experience that led you to see the need in the marketplace?

I love shopping, as do all women. It is a way to treat ourselves. It is our form of entertainment. When I went to shopping in Canada at luxury store Holt Renfrew, I wanted to treat myself. I found some great makeup, but when I went to pay, the exchange rate was so bad. What was the point of buying it? Because it felt like I was not saving money, but actually losing money.

When my mother came to visit and we did a mother daughter shopping day, she wanted to use her credit card, but I told her she didn’t have to pay so much in fees. I wanted a solution — I realized that if we could enable WeChatPay for North American merchants, we would solve a lot of problems for travelers, the same ones we were having. So RiverPay was born.

Q. How does the product work?

RiverPay works with Alipay and WeChatPay platforms. When the consumer visits our merchants, they will be able to take out their phone and pay by Alipay or WeChat. Each merchant will be equipped with our Point of Sales device to authenticate the payment and issue receipts. Our Point of Sale (POS) devices can be integrated with the merchant’s current cash register system so the transaction is quick and smooth. Very soon we will also add UnionPay, Visa, Mastercard, as well as other payment networks to our products.

We also created a precision marketing platform to offer customized promotions for consumers, and have partnered with 14 of the largest marketing platforms in China, including CTrip, Alipay Discover, Dianping, and the largest credit card brands in China. All of them have invaluable data which can provide a customized experience for shoppers. We charge a fee for each lead brought into the merchants. Our partner list includes retail giants Holt Renfrew and Harry Rosen, as well as individual locations of global luxury brands such as Burberry, Chanel, Calvin Klein, Givenchy, Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, De Beers, BMW, Porsche, Audi, Lexus, and more.

Q. What is your strategy from a marketing standpoint?

My team has gone to great lengths to figure out what kind of services we could use to really make the customer experience special. We created a precision marketing platform to offer customized coupons for people, to know what they are buying. This works on the smartphone obviously — we know when the customers are using them. We have partnered with UnionPay which is China’s largest credit card company. They have a lot of data which can provide a customized experience for shoppers. In addition, we have connected with one of the biggest data partners in China — that is a billion people. We charge a fee for each transaction and we have partnerships that generate revenue.

Q. On a personal note, as a female co-founder and CEO, what are your biggest obstacles?

In the Chinese culture, women are in supportive roles in the family, and not supported to be founders and create something. I was encouraged to study hard in college and graduated from the University of Toronto with a master’s degree in mathematics and statistics, but helping the family is also in my culture.

As I got older, I did a lot of thinking and asked myself: “At the end of my life, what would I have wanted it to be about?” For myself, I’ve always wanted to create something to solve a problem. As a female, I understand what is important in this market, and I wanted to make shopping cheaper and more efficient. How great is that? In other words, I understand the problem, and I created a product that solves it.

I was just offered a job to help run a USD$2 billion venture capital (VC) fund in China. But I realized that while as a VC it is great to help entrepreneur’s dreams come true, I wanted to grow my own company. I wanted to create changes within the financial industry, with products that could scale globally. The Chinese payment space is one of those that will have exponential growth. Most importantly, I understand the habits of the consumers, many who are women.

Q. How can you be taken seriously in the male dominated financial services industry?

It is harder because most fintech companies are run by men. You have to show you are as good as a man, be passionate and deliver on time. I quit the VC world and others wondered why I left a great opportunity behind. They see my passion, but now I have to show my confidence and commitment, which I have in spades. Before, as a VC, I invested in a lot of companies and three were unicorns. I was always excited to watch how companies grew so fast; I was heavily involved in company growth.

You see your worth and then decide you want to go into the fight yourself. I was always in a supporting role as a VC but now I wanted to make my own company grow.