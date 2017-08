10 Movies That Will Have You Longing For The Open Road

The Weinstein Co

In the late '90s, a group of diehard "Star Wars" fans learn their friend has only months to live, which means he won't survive to see the newest episode in almost 20 years, "The Phantom Menace." Their mission: take a road trip to Skywalker Ranch in California -- George Lucas' production palace -- and steal a rough cut of the film. When "Force Awakens" was released, people called it a love letter to the fans. And that is certainly true. But if "Force Awakens" is a love letter, "Fanboys" is a surprise marriage proposal at the top of the Eiffel Tower. The inside jokes alone will keep any "Star Wars" fan engaged. There are so many great cameos in this, from William Shatner to Billie Dee Williams to the one and only Carrie Fisher. And one of the great stories behind the making of the film is that Lucas -- notoriously protective of the "Star Wars" brand -- saw an early rough cut of the film and enjoyed it so much that he authorized the use of the "Star Wars" sound library . The genuine sounds of blasters, lightsabers and the Millennium Falcon are all used in hilarious ways. If you are a "Star Wars" fan, you've probably already seen "Fanboys." Watch it again. If you're just jumping into the universe, you must see this film. If you haven't seen or don't like "Star Wars" ... well, being a well-rounded human being isn't for everyone. --