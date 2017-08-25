10 Movies That Will Have You Longing For The Open Road

"Easy Rider"

Columbia Pictures

“Easy Rider” is the ideal time capsule of late-1960s America, wrapped up in one influential and sentimental motorcycle road-trip movie. Not only did Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda write the screenplay (with Hopper directing), but they also starred in the film, alongside Jack Nicholson and Phil Spector. "Easy Rider" follows two hippie bikers as they travel from southern California toward New Orleans after selling a batch of cocaine. Set in the height of '60s counterculture era, we follow their adventures through sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll, with the Vietnam War and protest marches looming nearby. With Roger McGuinn’s “Ballad of Easy Rider” and Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild” as the musical backdrop, the accompanying soundtrack couldn’t be a more perfect representation of the time. Made for roughly $360,000, “Easy Rider” ended up cruising away with some $60 million at the box office, becoming the third highest-grossing movie of 1969. Nearly 50 years later, this juggernaut is a trip still worth taking. Maybe now more so than ever. -- Lauren Moraski