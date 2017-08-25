10 Movies That Will Have You Longing For The Open Road

In America, wanderlust is tracked by the length and purpose of our road trips. The highways that connect these 50 states are transports to new possibilities and brighter futures. They also sometimes send us wheeling through our past, reaching for memories sprinkled from coast to coast.
Hollywood knows this well. The road-trip movie has become a genre unto itself. The vehicles look different from one film to the next, but their inhabitants are almost always in search of something missing from their lives, or at least a temporary escape from normality. Thelma and Louise didn’t soar off that cliff for nothing.
HuffPost has its own road trip going on, too. Our current “Listen to America” bus tour is sending various reporters and editors to two dozen cities across the country to discuss the issues that matter most in today’s national climate. We’re partnering with local media organizations to facilitate discussions about what unites us as Americans.
Because everyone can appreciate a good road trip, some of our Entertainment staff has compiled a list of our favorite asphalt adventures. Fire these up from the comfort of your couch, knowing there’s a thoroughfare outside, waiting to facilitate your own open-air dreams.
