Despite Rob Kardashian’s ongoing legal battle with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, the reality star somehow found the time to squeeze in a sock collaboration with his youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

The pair partnered on a new line of Arthur George X Kylie socks that were released Friday through Jenner’s online store, according to People. Could it be an effort to distract everyone from Chyna’s restraining order against Kardashian? We can only guess.

There are three pairs of the $15 socks, aptly titled “Kylie,” “Middle finger” and “I Heart Lip Kits” socks. All three designs can be purchased in a boxed set for $35. Take a look:

Kylie X Arthur George "Kylie" socks.

Kylie X Arthur George "Middle finger" socks.

Kylie X Arthur George "I Heart Lip Kits" socks.

Kardashian’s been in hot water since July 5, when he posted a series of explicit photos of Chyna on his Instagram account and accused her of having cheated on him, among other allegations. Chyna subsequently secured a temporary restraining order against Kardashian, who may have broken California’s revenge porn law by posting the photos. The former couple have a daughter, Dream, who is eight months old.

“I would like to first and foremost thank the judge for granting me this restraining order to protect me and I’m just going to get back to co-parenting Dream,” Chyna told reporters after the court hearing July 10.

Though Kardashian has not yet commented on the matter, his lawyer, Rob Shapiro, told TMZ that releasing the photos was “a spontaneous reaction that [Rob] regrets” and his “only concern is for the well-being of baby Dream.”