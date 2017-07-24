Rob Lowe Says You May Not Have Seen The Last Of 'The Grinder'

Rob Lowe is busy gearing up for his new series “The Lowe Files” on A&E and recently returned to the set of CBS’ “Code Black.” But he still has another TV show on his mind: “The Grinder.”

The actor starred in the short-lived Fox show, alongside Fred Savage, for just one season. In it, Lowe played television lawyer Dean Sanderson, who moves back to his hometown after a stint in Hollywood thinking his time on the small screen qualifies him to head up his family’s law firm. “The Grinder” ran from 2015 to 2016, but Fox canceled it after its 22-episode Season 1 run, much to the disappointment of its loyal fanbase. Though overall ratings were slow to grow, critics largely praised the series for its wit, as well Lowe and Savage for their on-screen comedic delivery.

But now, “The Grinder” fans may be in luck. During an interview with HuffPost at Build Series, Lowe hinted that the “The Grinder” may return in some capacity.

“I hear a rumor that there might be life to ‘The Grinder’ in some sort of special or movie or something like that,” Lowe said. “I don’t think you’ve seen the last of ‘The Grinder.’ Too many people liked it. It was such a good show. And I feel like ‘Arrested Development’ and ‘Family Guy,’ all shows that were canceled before their time ― ahem, by Fox ― I think there’s probably more to be done.”

Lowe, for one, really enjoyed his time on the show, which also starred Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Natalie Morales and Hana Hayes.

Rob Lowe attends Build to discuss "The Lowe Files" on July 24, 2017, in New York.

“It’s my favorite comedy I’ve been in, and that’s saying a lot because I was in ‘Parks and Recreation,’ which was a great show. But I think ‘The Grinder’ is probably one my favorite things I’ve ever done.”

So, it’s safe to say Lowe would be game for a reboot of sorts?



“In a minute,” he said.

Before that, catch Lowe and his two sons, Matt and John, on “The Lowe Files,” which premieres Aug. 2 on A&E. The show follows Lowe and his two sons as they travel through the country to explore unsolved mysteries.