Robbie Rogers Announces Engagement To Greg Berlanti

Robbie Rogers and Greg Berlanti are engaged!
The LA Galaxy soccer star announced the big news on his Instagram account on New Year’s Day:
"I feel extremely lucky and blessed to end 2016 engaged to the love of my life,” Rogers wrote about Berlanti, who is the creative mind behind television hits like “Dawson’s Creek” and “Arrow.”
The couple, who have been dating for several years, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in February.
Congratulations, gentlemen!
Also on HuffPost
More:Robbie Rogers Greg Berlanti
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more
Newsletter