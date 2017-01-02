Robbie Rogers Announces Engagement To Greg Berlanti

Robbie Rogers and Greg Berlanti are engaged!
The LA Galaxy soccer star announced the big news on his Instagram account on New Year’s Day:
"I feel extremely lucky and blessed to end 2016 engaged to the love of my life,” Rogers wrote about Berlanti, who is the creative mind behind television hits like “Dawson’s Creek” and “Arrow.”
The couple, who have been dating for several years, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in February.
Congratulations, gentlemen!
