'Rob'bing the Headlines: "A Kardashian Brother?"

My friend just sent me this text: "I never know anyone you're writing or talking about, but love that you seem to be rocking it - I kinda want you to focus on my shows so I can join the fun. I just learned yesterday that there is a Kardashian brother."

First of all, I'm amazed that Kardashian doesn't even spellcheck on my phone, but my intelligent, entrepreneurial friend's text is testament to the fact that a million brain cells of mine were just destroyed by an explosion of pop culture headlines. In recent years, those headlines have greatly pertained to the Kardashians and yesterday, specifically to Robert (“Rob”) Kardashian Junior. There's a reason they call him Rob as he just stole tons of headlines on popular gossip sites and even in the mainstream media for the potential legal offense of revenge-posting compromising photos of ex fiancé (or current? Who can keep up?) Blac Chyna. I cannot unsee certain parts of her body while many A Millennial has glimpsed other unmentionables on Instagram. The timing of Rob’s (subsequently removed) photographic posts wasn’t ideal because I was hoping to discuss my recent interview with an OJ Simpson juror and the famous case defended by Robert Kardashian Senior http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/oj-simpson-juror-lon-cryer-producer-nancy-glass-on_us_59577bb7e4b0f078efd98a3b. Those who normally discuss articles with me and provide great feedback with insights were too consumed by what was playing out on social media.

Do the kids even know the OJ Simpson story? The 265 day juror sequestration? The insanely riveting Bronco chase that preceded the lengthy murder trial? Do they know about the victims and Fred Goldman’s fight to keep his son Ron’s legacy alive and Denise Brown’s efforts to tell the public about Nicole Brown Simpson? How much do they discuss how domestic abuse was behind this case? What do they know about the famous football star and former actor who was acquitted of murder? Today it seems as if they're too wrapped up in the socktrepreneur's saga, Rob K Jr's chapter in the Keeping Up case, seemingly more fascinated by these details than the true crime to have once gripped and completely consumed the nation.

I remember watching prosecutors Marcia Clark and Chris Darden as well as the “Dream Team” of defense attorneys. I recall OJ Simpson's composed face in the courtroom and a trial on the heels of a crazy televised car chase to evade police. At the time, I thought for sure the famous Ford Bronco debacle had implicated him. Still, I remember how cameras captured the faithful fans who cheered "Run OJ, run!

Yesterday, esteemed writer Roxane Gay (who is the same age as I am, incidentally) paused from her busy day to opine on Rob's social media violation of Chyna. For a moment, I forgot about that man whose name rhymes with "rump" and sits in the Oval Office. Selfishly (very selfishly), I was angry that an article I had put time and dedication into was being completely ignored while an Instagram post garnered eyeballs and posts from my friends (not to mention, millions of people worldwide).

I know that the Kardashian name was of interest to the E! Network because of the trial they covered in 1995. It elevated the network's profile and massively increased its viewership. So years later, when Robert Kardashian's beautiful daughter was hanging out with Paris Hilton and subsequently, when her sex tape with singer Ray J was made public, she and her interesting family greatly piqued the curiosity of that same network. Her mother Kris was married to former Olympian Bruce Jenner and managed his career, so it only made sense for Kris to manage the rest of the family and make a deal with E!, collaborating for a show about the blended Kardashian-Jenner clan. Little did network executives know that the show would have greater longevity than any show about a real life family including the incredibly popular The Osbournes (MTV).

I am part of a generation (Gen X) that largely discovered cable television - including the E! network - in its college years. Today, I too enjoy reality TV and I’m entranced by what non-TV viewing platforms offer (i.e. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime). Simultaneously, I laughingly recall that I only discovered the Internet in my 20s. I try to be selective today with what I spend time watching as someone who recaps shows but has to make significant time for family. I tune in and out of the modern Kardashian saga. I've watched random episodes of Keeping Up, I am Cait and even Rob and Chyna. While all of these shows are far from boring, I don't quite get the obsession with Kylie Jenner's lips, reclusive Rob's messy love life (to the extent which it has captivated followers), Kim's selfies and Scott Disick's dalliances. However, there are certain interests of my own that have my friends smacking their heads. "Why do you like the Real Housewives so much?" ask some of my former college classmates, all in their early 40s today. "Why are you excited to interview someone from a show called Million Dollar Listing?" They just don't get it and I shrink a bit more into my seat as they discuss topics such as immigration law, finance and compare the merits of certain types of education.

I'm naturally interested in all of that too, but to take a break from the complicated aspects of my day to day, I like to unwind with a glass of wine and an unattached Bravo “Housewife”'s sob story. Of course, there's the dark irony of Faye Resnick popping up on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. ... I can’t help but imagine Fred Goldman muttering to himself as he overhears a snippet of the Rob Kardashian saga today and Kardashi-envying fans asking questions like "who is Faye anyway?" and more perplexing, "who is OJ?"