Robert Downey Jr. flies into the sun at Watermill Center's 24th annual summer benefit

The 24th Annual Watermill Center Summer Benefit was dubbed 'FLY INTO THE SUN'. The magical evening attracted over 1,200 art lovers. The night honored French actress Isabelle Huppert and Laurie Anderson who performed a concert honoring her late husband Lou Reed. Susan and Robert Downey Jr. were among those following the dress code of “Dark Shiny Matter".

Guests were greeted by a colorful, flower festooned installation hung from trees by artist Jared Madere. The crowd walked around the Center's 8.5 acres that featured more than 20 installations and performances curated by Noah Khoshbin and Ivan Cheng. The largest work was a three story, 90 foot wall with a word painting by Jenny Holzer reading “She Outwits Him, She Out lives Him“. The other side of the wall was covered in graffiti by Jokubas Nosocas, Nikitas Broukakis and Sam Khoshbin. In an amusing twist, attendees were allowed to tag the wall with spray paint.