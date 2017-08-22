Robert, George and Benedict

So goes the latest absurd argument in defense of confederate flags and statues, that if we start taking down these monuments to the slave owning states, do we then need to remove the statues of our slave owning founders like George Washington?

Every school kid knows that Washington has statues honoring him, not because he was a perfect man, but because he won our freedom fighting against the overwhelming force of the world’s greatest military power, refused to be treated like a king and voluntarily stepped down as president after guiding a young unstable nation to stability and helped shape a nation that was not perfect but, because of the rights he and his contemporaries wrote into the Constitution, over time, it became a nation for all. We are here because of George’s dedication and heroism. Still, for argument’s sake let’s just STIPULATE THAT, YES, ALL OF WASHINGTON’S STATUES SHOULD BE TAKEN DOWN.

I will do that just to end this insane argument that was concocted in the empty noggin of our brainless president and, since his supporters parrot everything Twittler has to say, has now spread like a plague on social media across the nation. Argument over. No more Washington statues. I give in.

But, wait. We can still have statues for John and Sam Adams. They didn’t own slaves. Neither did Alexander Hamilton. Benjamin Franklin was born into a slave holding household but he freed his slaves and championed the cause of ending slavery. And Thomas Paine can have a statue. We can still have statues for Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant, Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin Roosevelt. We can keep Truman and Eisenhower and JFK enshrined in plaster. We can build graven images for many of our WWII military heroes and astronauts and builders. Carvings of the great American pioneers of science can stand. And, really, there’s nothing to stop us from honoring the memory of our movie idols and authors and musicians with busts and figurines.