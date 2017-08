Mueller has officially been tasked with investigating "any links and/or coordination between Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump, and any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation."Although the investigation specifically revolves around Russian-led election interference and communications between Trump officials and the Russian government during the campaign, it has evolved with recent developments. Mueller's team has expanded the probe to examine whether White House officials obstructed justice by attempting to improperly influence investigations into Flynn's conduct or whether Trump did so by firing Comey. Investigators have also begun looking into Trump's finances.