Representatives for Harry Styles have confirmed that his stepfather, Robin Twist, died this week following a battle with cancer. He was 57.

“The family asks for privacy at this time,” a rep said in a statement confirming the death to People.

Twist married Styles’ mother, Anne Twist, in 2013. Styles was the best man at the ceremony, telling The Sun that giving his speech was “the most nerve-wracking thing I’ve ever done.”

Prior to that, Twist played a large role in the lives of the pop star and sister Gemma Styles. He even accompanied Harry and his family to the 2010 “X Factor” audition that eventually led to his placement in One Direction, sparking the singer’s music career.

Anne shared a selfie with her husband earlier this month, thanking friends and fans for their anniversary wishes.

The couple previously helped raise money for Action Against Cancer, a U.K. charity dedicated to funding research for the disease.

Along with Harry, Anne and Gemma, Twist leaves behind two children from a previous marriage.

Harry’s former One Direction bandmates shared their condolences on social media.

Liam Payne posted a moving tribute to Robin on his Instagram Thursday.

“Such an extremely sad day for all of us who knew Robin,” Payne wrote alongside a photo of Robin and Anne. “What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today’s world.”

Niall Horan posted the same photo as Payne on his Instagram, writing, “Those who had the pleasure of knowing Robin will know that he was the nicest , kindest, most generous, hilariously funny guy you’ll have met. He always had a smile on his face even when he was battling the terrible illness.”

Later on Thursday, former bandmate Louis Tomlinson shared his condolences on Twitter.

Devastated to hear the news about Robin . He was the such a lovely kind and funny guy. Sending all my love to the whole family. — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 22, 2017