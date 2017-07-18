Rock and roll photographer Melanie Escombe-Wolhunter discusses her craft, her idols, and her family

Melanie Escombe-Wolhunter has worked with some of the biggest names in Rock and Roll, including Alice Cooper, Elton John, and Lemmy Killmister, immortalizing their concerts as powerful black-and-white photographs. I had a chance to chance to sit down with Melanie and talk about her art, her relationship with music, and her fascinating slew of upcomming projects.

You’ve had a very musical upbringing; do you remember the first show that really left a lasting impact on you?

Without a doubt, that would have to be Pink Floyd! My parents took me to see the Momentary Lapse of Reason Tour when I was about three or four years old when I was eleven, and what would turn out to be their final tour. Even though I was probably one of the few members of the audience not on some mind-expanding substance, the shows were mind-blowing! I felt totally immersed in a musical fantasy world complete with flying pigs, sleeping giants drifting overhead, planes crashing above the crowd, and giant mirror-balls that transformed into glittering flower petals. Their stage shows had some of the best lights, sounds, and visual effects I have ever seen, and I just knew I had to find a way back to that world.

How did you start to build a name for yourself as a concert photographer?

I started by just taking my camera down to the bars in town and shooting the local bands. After the show, I’d show them my shots. Soon I was being asked to come to all their gigs, and they’d recommend me to their friend’s bands. But I had to leave that all behind to complete my degree, which meant moving to Amish Country in Lititz PA, to intern at Tait Towers, the world’s biggest staging company. When I was interning at Tait, I told my supervisor I loved photography and he had me photograph the Tait yearbook of over 300 employees, and arranged for me to shoot the load-in and show at Elton John. That was my first big show. I sent my photos to Elton’s editor, and next thing I knew they were being used in his tour book and in magazines and newspapers around the world. Those shots opened the door for me to start shooting the big bands, and before I knew it I had a portfolio that included some of my favorite artists, and some of biggest acts on the planet, including Tom Petty and Alice Cooper.

Do you ever find yourself feeling awestruck by the musical legends you get to work with?

At a show I try my hardest to be cool and remind myself that we’re all there to do our job, but if it’s an artist I’ve always idolized I still struggle to hide my goofy grin behind the camera. It’s unbelievably surreal and humbling to have photographed some of the music legends I’ve grown up listening to. I don’t think I could ever lose that awestruck feeling.

Do you tend to photograph shows from a vantage point, or do you prefer to shoot from right in the pit?

It really depends on the show. It’s always fantastic when I have the freedom to switch up my vantage points to capture a show from multiple perspectives, but sometimes there’s no avoiding being limited by the venue’s or artist’s restrictions. There are a few big names out there that insist photographers can only shoot from the sound desk, which can be cramped and awkward unless you have a decent zoom and a step-stool to get yourself above the crowd.

What are some of the most valuable lessons you’ve learned from over five years of experience?

The most valuable things I’ve learned came from listening to other photographers like Benjamin Sherrack and Todd Kaplan, who’ve been in the business for years. They both told me the most important thing is to never stop learning about or experimenting with the camera. If you want to be called a photographer it’s not enough just to have the most expensive gear and then never take it off the “automatic” setting, or interrupt a performer by using the flash. I also think listening to the music of the person you’re going to shoot is incredibly important. I find it helps create a connection to the artist that then comes through in the photographs.

Are there any musicians, living or dead, that you’d love to work with?

There are so many! But I would’ve loved to have photographed Jimi Hendrix. He was such a genius, had the coolest style, and was completely captivating on and off stage. I can only begin to imagine what it must’ve been like to see Jimi shredding on Voodoo Child, or watching him set his guitar on alight. I think photographing him would be the equivalent of trying to capture the intensity and beauty of a dancing flame.

I understand that you’re also currently working on a project about your father, who was a very significant rocker in his own right. What can you tell us about that?

In the last few months of my Dad’s life, he would lie on his sofa for hours on end with a Dictaphone in hand recording the tales of his youth. He recorded over 50 hours of his stories and confessions that he had intended to write as a book for the family but, sadly, was never able to do. After Dad died, my brother, Luke, began retracing dad’s journey through these recorded memoirs and with Dad’s voice as his guide, Luke was able to put together my father’s journey, from a school boy musician in Rhodesia in the 1950s to a young rockstar in London in the 1960s. It was there that my Dad joined a band called The Shake Spears and began a rock ‘n’ roll life that is truly astounding. Luke has since transformed these memoirs into a 5-part radio series for ABC Radio Australia, which is about to go to air this month, and we are now working together to collate photographs from Dad’s band days, as well the photographs I took of my old man in his later years, for a documentary.

You’re also working on another project: an art book depicting a dark fairy tale. Will you just be using photography, or are there other art forms you’ll incorporate into the project?

The book is a collaboration between myself and Laura Lamour, an incredibly talented artist and painter. I’ll be photographing staged scenes of the characters Lamour and I have created around iconic Los Angeles locations, as well as assisting Lamour with the creation of props for the shoots. Lamour’s talents will then be used to transform my photographs into various forms of mixed media – from hand colored photographs reminiscent of early Technicolor movies, to elaborate combinations of my photographs and Lamour’s artwork created in Photoshop. It’s going to be dark, spooky, and beautiful.

In your mind, what are the necessary elements to create a perfect rock & roll photo?