Rock with Indie Artists In NYC

Mark your calendars for September 8th and make your way to NYC! You don’t want to miss out on the NYC Indie Rock Festival at Bowery Electric emceed by Eric Holland of WFUV.

Get ready for performances by BMG / Fieldhouse artist Chapell, our headliner this year! You’ll even get a sneak preview of his upcoming album, the follow up to the smash hit Redhead’s Allegations.

As if that wasn’t enough, you’ll also catch performances by artists such as White Collar Crime and SlyBoots, appearing at NYC Indie Rock Festival on the heels of their recent U.K. concert tour.

The lineup also includes a surprise guest who made his debut with the Indie Rock Festival a decade ago. Though there has been no official word on the identity of the surprise guest, you don’t want to miss the Festival; it promises to be a great time for everyone.

The festival celebrates the independent rock music scene of NYC and has grown immensely since the initial Indie Rock Festival on a Greenpoint, Brooklyn rooftop. It features some of the hottest musicians in the genre and is a classic NYC experience that has to be seen to be believed.