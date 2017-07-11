Rock Your Content Strategy: Creating awesome, optimized content for SEO

Part 1 in our Content Strategy Tips series outlined easy ways in which to help identify and choose keywords and key phrases for better SEO. Keep these in mind when creating website content to rank your content higher in search. Though content ranges from Posts, videos, games, images and more, In Part 3 of our series of Content Strategy tips and hacks for SEO, let’s take a look at creating awesome, optimized content for your website visitors. Today, I’ll take you through ways to help boost SEO through content with tips on creating search-engine friendly Posts.

Use Short Paragraphs

As part of a good User Experience, no one wants to look at lumpy, flat text. Instead, create short paragraphs that contain the topic in neat, bitesize form. This will help to easily draw Users to the point, make your content easy to read, and is essential for Users who access your website on mobile devices.

Use Multimedia: Descriptive Images and Videos

A good way to help separate text paragraphs is to present your Content in a clean format that is smooth and easy to read. Visually, break up text with descriptive images and videos (using a YouTube plug in can also help SEO) to help Users and search engines scan through your content in an easy-to-consume format.

Publish Frequently

Google ranks websites higher when content is published frequently, that is, when there is consistent activity on your website. To maximize your website’s presence, breathe new life into it constantly. When you frequently update your website with downloads, articles, videos, images, and web pages, search engines will Index that content faster.

Set a content publishing calendar, and stick to it. Produce dynamic content that will drive more Users to your site on a regular basis. There’s no magic number of the types of content and frequency, because this depends on your site structure, display, and User behavior, but know that the more content you publish, the more keywords you include, and more opportunities to rank your site higher in search and set you ahead as an authority site.

Create Longform Content

When creating Posts, make sure they are at least 400 words long. Ideally, make the Post twice as long as that. Search engines have shown to rank Posts of 1,000+ words higher in SERP, so the longer the Post, the logic is, the more authority and insight it contains. But be wary of creating longer Posts just for the sake of word count.

Create Loyalty-inducing Content

Know your audience! Develop personas for your target audience so you’ll have ideas on the types of Posts that will drive traffic to your website. Try to avoid being too giveaway and competition heavy, as these types of content may encourage visits from Users who are only interested in winning something rather than staying loyal to your website for go-to content. This goes hand-in-hand with creating helpful content, which we’ll talk about more in the next paragraph.

Create Helpful Content and Supplementary Content

Content that answers questions, explains how to do something, and provides quality information that Users seek. This type of Content will also help you develop your website as an authority in the subject field. Consider creating supplementary content that complements your articles, such as downloads, infographics, exchange rate calculators, interactive selectors for products, and action buttons within your Posts.

Linking: Internal and External links

Remember to link internally within your own website where you can, as well as externally link to high authority sites where relevant. Linking to high authority sites like Wikipedia, Google, government and education sites will help you to increase your clout on the web.

Avoid Too Much Duplicate Content

Although Google doesn’t penalize duplicate content as much as it had in the past, it is still a good practice to keep all content on your Pages original. When using content from other sites, backlink to that source to give credit where it’s due. On your own site, avoid duplicating content within your own Page – this just looks sloppy will confuse Google as to what to Index first (unless you use canonical tags to redirect Users to the original source on your website).

Keep Content Fresh and Up-to-Date

Be informative! Especially if the topic of your article is “things to do”, “best of” lists, and topical content, keep these fresh. There’s nothing worse than creating content and riding on the success of that content for years to come when the article itself is outdated. You’ll find that as time passes, outdated content will hurt your site, rather than help grow User traffic.

Create Evergreen Content

While it’s great to produce Content about the latest fashion and upcoming festivals and holidays, these become outdated more quickly than stalwart, evergreen content. Produce content that can stand the test of time, and can be updated as needed. Examples of evergreen content are professional advice, product reviews, “where to” content, etc.

Syndicate and Distribute Content

Though we will go into more detail on content marketing in future installments of our Content Strategy tips series, consider sharing your content on other Channels such as Medium, HuffPost, LinkedIn, Quora, Reddit and FlipBoard. Also consider aggregators such as Bloglovin’ to grow your total audience reach.

Want to learn more? Stay tuned for Part 4 in our Content Strategy Tips series for more on how to utilize content marketing for better SEO.