Astronaut Shares Breathtaking Photo Of The Rocky Mountains From Space

The mountains "are a step too high -- even for the clouds to cross."

01/10/2017 02:56 pm ET
Hilary Hanson Viral News Editor, The Huffington Post

If for some inexplicable reason you thought the Rocky Mountains weren’t incredible enough, check them out from space.

ESA/NASA

NASA shared this photo on Tuesday, taken by European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, the flight engineer on Expedition 50.

“The Rocky mountains are a step too high – even for the clouds to cross,” Pesquet wrote on Twitter, proving he’s not only an astronaut, but also pretty poetic.

Pesquet has been at the International Space Station — a satellite orbiting Earth — since November, joined by NASA astronaut Peggy Whitsen and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy. If you’re into cool photos from space, it’s definitely worth taking a look at his Flickr account.

