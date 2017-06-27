Roger Sanchez shares playlist ahead of sets at GEM Fest and The Ark Cruise

From selling mixtapes on Broadway to playing all around the world, Roger Sanchez epitomizes the New York hustle. He has a busy summer ahead, with a residency at Glitterbox in Ibiza, as well as special appearances at GEM Fest on July 30th, and The Ark Cruise at the end of August. GEM Fest, in the country of Georgia, is the longest electronic festival in the world, and The Ark is Europe’s biggest festival at sea, so expect massive sets at both events from the New York dj, producer, and label head. Check out a taste of what’s in store with the playlist below from Roger Sanchez.