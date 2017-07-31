Roku, Apple Tv, Nu Tv & Chromecast Which One Would You Go For?

Our lives have become so busy and robotic that we have almost forgotten what it is like to have some spice in it. The monotonous routines, the same old choices for food, recreation, and entertainment is leading us into a vicious circle of boredom.

Whenever we sit down to watch the television we can hardly ever find something interesting to watch and before we know it we just get up out of boredom. However, we need to realize that we need to put an end to this. There is so much out there that we are missing. Above all, we need to spice up our lives and add that extra oomph in our life.

Television is an easy way to start relaxing and taking time out for yourselves. However, some of the content on television these days is just not what we want to see. With the advancements that have been made in the field of media and technology we should be able to watch anything we want at any time we want, right? Whether it is an old top of the charts show or even a classic movie, if we like it we should watch it.

Just watch whatever you like on Tv

Well, if you have that nice, smart TV and you still depend on merely a cable to find something to watch then it is partly your fault. There are options out there through which you can access your favorite television series for as long as you want. Let’s have a look at some of them.

Apple TV: Apple TV is a favorite choice amongst the majority of the people, and of course it has some amazing features. It gives you the options of watching movies and series and also listen to music. It also has Nu TV Network which gives you further access to even more options of your favorite series. So this is one option you can consider.

Nu TV Network: It is a great option for you to kick back, relax and enjoy whatever you like on TV. The good thing is that with the option of Nu TV Network you also have the option of theme days. So you can have DoOrDieFridays for action and AllAboutDramaTuesdays. So it is all about fun if you choose to avail it in the right way.

Chromecast: The next best option you have is of Chromecast. The PC Mag gives Chromecast a four point rating which is quite good. The fact that you can choose this over the other options has a lot to do with the affordable price it offers. So you get the same options of enjoying any movie or TV series, but you spend less. If you want this can also be a good way for you to kill your boredom and enjoy your time in front of the screen.

Google TV: Google did not feel like being left behind in the set top box race, so they came up with their very own as well. The hardware here is by Sony, but the software is all Google. If you are someone who likes using google and feels safe with their technology, then go ahead. Feel comfortable and enjoy at the same time.

Plain old classic cable television is now a thing of the past. Yes, you might enjoy it sometimes, but that does not mean you have to watch only what it offers you to watch. With the advancement in technology, you should be able to watch whatever you want. Internet television is a pretty good alternative, and it is gaining momentum pretty quickly.

Just consider the world of options once. Feel like watching a horror movie? You can watch it anytime you want. Feel like watching your favorite television series again? Well, you can have all the marathons you want.