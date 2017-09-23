Rolling For Recovery

Many people in the fitness industry love to talk about foam rolling by using its technical term (Self-Myofascial release). This makes it sound super advanced and scientific, but in reality, you’re just rolling on a tube of foam…

However, despite the low-tech nature of this recovery technique – it’s actually surprisingly effective and based on real scientific principles. Over the years numerous pro athletes have stated that they use (and benefit) from foam rolling as part of their recovery routine.

If you’re as confused as I was about this strange new technique, then this article is for you. Today we are going to answer some frequently asked questions about foam rolling (and find out why people roll).

Let’s get started.

Why Do People Roll?

Foam rolling is mainly used as a tool for recovery. While the use of rollers is new, the actual principle is not. For example, athletes have been rolling on exercise balls for recovery for many years prior to the “invention” of the foam roller.

The aim of the game is to apply pressure to certain points of your body which will aid in recovery. Think of it like a rolling massage. The roller combined with your body weight massages the tissue deep within your body and releases knots to speed up recovery time.

Some people use rolling as an exercise as part of their workout. While this is certainly possible it’s not the main reason people roll.

It’s an added benefit that’s nice, but not the main focus.

Does It Hurt?

This is a common misconception about rolling that needs to be cleared up. Rolling is not painful. At least not in the traditional sense of the word.

When you’re rolling you’re going to experience a sensation similar to a deep tissue massage from an experienced masseuse. At first, it can be an unusual experience, but it’s far from “painful”. In fact, many people come to relish their rolling time after a few sessions.

It's the kind of “good pain” that many people like.

However, while the activity of rolling itself is painless, you certainly know that you’ve been doing it when you wake up the next day…

You may feel a little sorer than usual. It’s going to feel like you’ve been working your muscles pretty hard – but this is a good thing.

Note: It’s important to not overdo the rolling. The aim is not to get as sore as possible the next day. When you start rolling for the first time take it easy to see how you feel in the morning before going full throttle with it.

Does It Work?

It doesn’t exactly sound like rocket science does it. All you’re doing is rolling around on the floor with a tube underneath you. However, this is a technique that has some serious benefits for recovery. Even with a simple foam roller you can be active again quicker than you thought possible (things become even more effective if you get a specialist roller).

As we mentioned earlier, the principles behind rolling are not new and it works exactly in the same way as a massage does. It does the same thing, and while it feels slightly different – it’s certainly a similar sensation.

So yes, while it may look like a new and ambitious way of treating tired muscles, it’s actually using principles that have been around for literally centuries.

These principles have been proven beyond a shadow of a doubt to be effective.

Conclusion

So there you have it. A little introduction to the weird and wonderful world of rolling for recovery. It’s a great way to speed up your recovery time while maintaining flexibility. And to be totally honest…