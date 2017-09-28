Romance Author Dylan Allen Takes on Dreamers and DACA

Dylan Allen is a bestselling author of contemporary romance novels by night and the Executive Director of a private foundation by day. She began her career as a lawyer in 2002 after graduating from the Howard University School of Law and later, the London School of Economics. After completing her Masters, she stayed in London and worked for the nation’s largest Financial Services Regulator until she returned to the United States in 2006.

Her love of reading and writing have always been passions she indulged quietly. But a combination of career dissatisfaction, the approach of middle of age, and the accessibility of self-publishing led her to publish her first novel in February of 2017. Since then, she’s written two more full-length novels and contributed short stories to two anthologies. Her readership spans the globe and she endeavors to write characters who are relevant, inspiring and unforgettable. Her third novel, Thicker than Water releases in October.

MW: Tell me about Thicker Than Water and how the idea for this novel came to you.

DA: Thicker than Water is a love story that follows the relationship between Lucia Vega and Reece Carras. Lucia is an undocumented woman whose family immigrated from Mexico and Reece is the scion of a powerful Hollywood family. She wrote a book; he wants to turn it into a movie. Their story is driven, in large part, by her immigration status. Falling in love and planning a life together is difficult when you don’t have the right to live in the same country as your significant other.

My family immigrated to the United States when I was six years old. I became a naturalized citizen when I was sixteen and for the majority of my life I’ve felt like and thought of myself as American. I’ve always wanted to write a story from the unique point of view of an immigrant. There is an uncertainty, about your “place” in America that I think all immigrants feel. Especially recently, as the national discourse about immigration, both legal and illegal has become highly charged and virulent.

Earlier this year, I read a book called The Hate You Give, by Angie Thomas. It was a masterful, compelling and enlightening take on the dynamics of police brutality and how it has a disproportionately negative affect on communities of color. I was intrigued by the author and her journey and she inspired Lucia.

MW: Thicker Than Water centers on a DREAMERs story and the DACA bill, can you tell us why this topic is important to you and why you decided to explore it via a romance novel?

DA: It’s important because to me because I know many people who are in Lucia’s shoes. People who are undocumented and defenseless, yet their situation is not of their own making. I think love stories are a wonderful way to create empathy. If people can connect with a character and the story is visceral enough, it allows the reader to walk in the character’s shoes. I wanted to explore the way her status affected her ability to do something as simple as fall in love and be in a relationship. Falling in love is something almost everyone has experienced. I thought romance would be a great vehicle to share this message while giving reader’s some hope. Everyone loves a Happily Ever After.

MW: While doing research for the book, did you gather real life stories from people who were living it?

DA: Yes. In fact, I dedicated the book to one of the women who shared intimate parts of her life with me. The first-hand accounts gave me an understanding that no newspaper article or documentary could provide. The bravery exhibited on a daily basis by the DREAMERs I met in the process of writing this book at times, stole my breath. It’s an existence that would lead most people to feel hopeless. Yet, every day, they get up and face the world, contribute and serve the country that they love and call home.

MW: Without giving away the story, the heroine’s brother ends up in a US detention center, can you speak a little about the conditions and the processes of how detention centers work?

DA: Detention centers are hellish places. I have a family member who was detained for just a couple of days in New York City before he was deported and he still has nightmares. People end up in detention two ways: Either, they commit a crime and in the process of being charged their status is discovered. Depending on the state, law enforcement either adjudicates the initial crime and at the conclusion of that matter, turns the person over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Or the person is unfortunate enough to get caught in a raid, or a routine traffic stop, or in a hospital. Criminal or just unfortunate soul, once in detention they are all treated the same way. People die in detention due to lack of medical care, from violent encounters or sometimes by suicide.

I talked to an ICE official who escorted people from detention centers back to their countries of origin. He told me, quite bluntly, that once they discover lack of citizenship or illegal residency, their only interest is in removing the person from the country. Thus detention centers are nothing more than basic holding facilities.

MW: You list resources for DREAMERs and for immigrants in general in the back matter of Thicker Than Water, what do you hope this story will do for readers?

DA: Most of the readers I’ve talked to have told me immigration was not an issue they ever thought about before reading Thicker than Water. I hope that by putting a human face to this issue- a character readers can empathize with and root for –will lead them to think about how they vote in the next election. The only way to make any real change is through legislative action. I added the resources because my hope is readers will want to know more, that with Lucia and Julian in mind they’ll feel compelled to pick up their phone and call their elected representative and say, “This issue is important. What are you doing about it?”

DACA was such a major point of contention in the 2016 election and yet, I talk to people every day who didn’t have an opinion on the matter. Or, if they did, it was informed by rhetoric that was often crafted to distort and demonize. I hope people who read this book will feel uncomfortable about living in a country that penalizes children for mistakes made by their parents.

