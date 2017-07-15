Rome Wasn't Built In a Day...

It’s a beautiful, sunny day here on Long Island, and after a client consultation in the next half hour, my girlfriend and I will be heading to the movies to see Spider-Man: Homecoming. Contrary to how you may perceive me, I’m a HUGE comic book nerd… My dad collected THOUSANDS of comics when he was a kid, and since I didn’t start doing any physical activity until the age of 12, much of my childhood was spent reading through his old comics.

As an aside, I should probably see which ones don’t have any intrinsic value to him, as I’m sure many of them are quite valuable today…

Anyhoo, today I wanted to talk about why fast results should NOT appeal to you! I know, I know — It’s about as sexy as the story of The Tortoise and The Hare, but it really is true: Slow and steady wins the race!! And while I sometimes ruminate about how long it took me to lose my excess 100 lbs (nearly six years!!!), I’ll come to my senses shortly thereafter and realize that had it not been for all the setbacks I experienced during my journey, I wouldn’t have the education, the knowledge and the career that I’ve made for myself because of the amount of time it took me.

While there’s a ton of controversy in the health, medical, nutrition and weight loss communities, everyone seems to agree that the healthiest and the safest rate with which to lose weight is between 0.5–2 lbs per week. That comes out to 2–8 lbs per month, which may be very dissuading to a lot of people.

We live in a world where we can get everything NOW! Go on Amazon, and with just a few clicks of finger, you’ll have whatever you need in the next 24–48 hours. You can go on your favorite local restaurants’ websites and place an online order than will be at your front door in 30 minutes or less. By paying under $100 per month, you can view all your favorite movies and TV shows on your smart TV with a blazing fast internet connection and cheap, affordable streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Video.

So when the notion of putting in the work and of TAKING THE TIME to really learn and to understand what needs to be done to make a healthy, sustainable and PERMANENT change, it can be very discouraging. Sure, you may know deep down that it needs to be done, but there’s that appealing ad that keeps popping up in your News Feed on Facebook that promises you 10 lbs down in seven days!

Of course, intuitively you know that’s bullshit and that that’s most likely NOT going to happen by following that program, but you figure that even if it can deliver on half the result(s) it promises, it might be the spark that gets your engine going…

The problem is, all of these ’30 Day Fat Furnace’ programs severely restrict your diet, and kick your ass in the gym! Neither the fitness nor the nutrition methodologies are sustainable, and once those 30 days are up, what’s next? I’ll tell you what’s next: AN UPSELL TO THE NEXT BOGUS PROGRAM that will provide you with just enough results to keep your interest peaked, to keep your eye off the ball, and to keep you dishing out more money to that particular fitness marketer.

Two in three people WORLDWIDE are overweight! More than two in three of the overweight folk are OBESE!! The reason they get that way is because they’ve been misinformed and sold lies by the fitness, food, medical and pharmaceutical industries, and they’re desperate for a quick fix. That’s why the health and fitness industry is a multi-BILLION dollar one!

Sadly, Permanent Weight Loss isn’t a simple case of unplugging your router, waiting 10 seconds, and replugging it in to get your connection back up to speed… This requires hard work, dedication and LEARNING that you hadn’t needed to worry about up until this point.

Fortunately, I’ve been there, I’ve done that, and I’ve experienced both the great breakthroughs in fitness, health and nutrition, as well as the shams that claim miraculous results in unrealistic period of time…

Have 50 lbs to lose? Unless you weigh half a ton, you’re not losing that amount HEALTHILY or SAFELY inside of a month — Sorry to burst your bubble! Instead, 2–8 lbs in a month is more realistic, and if you can follow that pace over time, within six months — a year, you’ll not only be at your goal weight, looking and feeling drastically better, but you’ll truly understand your body, its needs on both the dietary and the exercise fronts, and you’ll know what needs to be done to STAY at that healthy weight for the rest of your life.

So before you decide to waste your money on yet another bogus program that promises fast results, take a moment and step back… Ask yourself this question, ‘What’s this person’s end game? What happens after the 21, 30 or however many days are up?’

If you’re not sure, Google that person or that program, and see for yourself! If it’s another program, followed by another program, followed by yet ANOTHER program, then my friend, you’re barking up the wrong tree!

Until tomorrow :-)

Sincerely,

Pete Weintraub

pete@weightlossbypete.com

