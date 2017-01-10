Ronda Rousey Lets J.K. Rowling Do The Talking For Her

Christian Petersen via Getty Images Ronda Rousey squares off against Amanda Nunes in their Dec. 30 bout.

There’s still fight left in Ronda Rousey apparently.

The former UFC bantamweight women’s champion quoted “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling on Monday to reaffirm her determination after a recent loss.

Rousey’s 48-second defeat to Amanda Nunes on Dec. 30 marked her second straight setback since she won 12 fights in a row. So perhaps she could use some inspiration.

“And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life,” she posted on Instagram, borrowing words that Rowling told a Harvard graduation class in 2008. The author was recalling a time when she was jobless and a short marriage had “imploded.”

But Rousey’s plans remain unclear. The fighter has mostly avoided press since last month’s bout. But she did tell ESPN in a statement this month, “I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”