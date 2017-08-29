Apparently, the pair braved the elements for the engagement:

“It was actually after heavy rain and we were under this waterfall,” Rousey told Kelly Ripa. “He had this whole speech prepared but it just went down into bullet points in the moment. So he pulls out the ring and I’m already like, ‘Uh huh’ before he even says anything. [And he’s] like, ‘Okay, we’re in New Zealand, we’re under a waterfall, will you marry me?’ ”

Rousey said she planned to keep the wedding as no-frills and intimate as possible and she wanted to have it in Browne’s home state of Hawaii.

“I don’t really want a lot,” she told TMZ. “We don’t really need decorations or flowers, just somewhere to go and something to eat and some people around.”

Honestly, who needs flowers and a ton of decorations when you have a backdrop as lovely as the ocean? Congratulations to the newlyweds!