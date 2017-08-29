Trading one ring ― ahem, Octagon ― for another: Ronda Rousey and fellow mixed martial arts UFC fighter Travis Browne are now married!
According to People, the couple of two years married in a low-key, laid-back ceremony in Hawaii on Saturday. On Monday, Browne posted a sweet pic of the couple walking hand-in-hand on the big day:
“What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017” Browne captioned the black-and-white shot.
Photographer and wedding guest Michael Mardones shared a closer look at the MMA star’s intricately beaded, V-neck wedding gown:
A series of photos posted by hairstylist Abraham Esparzai includes pics of the back of the gown and a gorgeous shot of the couple during the cliff-side ceremony. (Tap through to see.)
Rousey and Browne got engaged in New Zealand in May 2017. Rousey shared the big news on Instagram with a little Photoshop face-swap fun:
Apparently, the pair braved the elements for the engagement:
“It was actually after heavy rain and we were under this waterfall,” Rousey told Kelly Ripa. “He had this whole speech prepared but it just went down into bullet points in the moment. So he pulls out the ring and I’m already like, ‘Uh huh’ before he even says anything. [And he’s] like, ‘Okay, we’re in New Zealand, we’re under a waterfall, will you marry me?’ ”
Rousey said she planned to keep the wedding as no-frills and intimate as possible and she wanted to have it in Browne’s home state of Hawaii.
“I don’t really want a lot,” she told TMZ. “We don’t really need decorations or flowers, just somewhere to go and something to eat and some people around.”
Honestly, who needs flowers and a ton of decorations when you have a backdrop as lovely as the ocean? Congratulations to the newlyweds!
CONVERSATIONS