Ronda Rousey Wants To Show You How Ripped She Is For Her Fight

After more than a year away from fighting, it remains to be seen whether dethroned UFC champ Ronda Rousey still has the skill and the will. But she definitely has the muscles.

In the buildup to her comeback bout against current champ Amanda Nunes for the UFC bantamweight women’s title next Friday, Rousey has posted a series of photographs highlighting her ripped physique.

That back looks ready to deliver some powerful blows.

She continued to offer evidence of her fitness on Thursday, posting this:

Other recent shots took a rather artsy approach:

Rousey, who suffered a knockout loss to Holly Holm in November 2015, has reportedly limited her media exposure before the upcoming fight. It appears she’s letting her muscles do the talking.

But Rousey apparently did make one move against Nunes already. She blocked her on Instagram.